Private Tutoring Market : Expeditious Growth Expected in 2021-2030 | ArborBridge, BenchPrep, Ambow Education Holding Ltd

The private tutoring market size is expected to reach $123,511.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific private tutoring market is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private tutoring is a teaching method, in which student or parents hire paid teacher or trainer to provide personalized teaching. Private tutors helps students to clear their doubts and to enhance their performance in subjects where they are lacking behind.

Private tutoring has been gaining significant traction among parents. As parents want their children to achieve the highest ranks in academics and most of the parents feel that their children are not performing well in certain subjects. Furthermore, students are increasingly incline towards the sports and arts education as they want follow their passion and latter they can have career and business option related to their passion.

On the basis of type, the online segment has been gaining significant share in global private tutoring market and is estimated to reach $27,576.8 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.3%. Online tutoring is the process of tutoring in an online environment, Where tutor and student are in different geographic locations as well as in different time zones. It helps students to learn from the comfort of their home. Online and mobile learning platforms are increasingly used by students owing to benefits associated such as high affordability, improve student attendance and access to updated content.

On the basis of course type, the sports segments accounted for around 16.4% market share in 2020, with and is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.6% during the private tutoring market forecast period. Increasing participation of the students and adults in sports activities and rising expenditure for sports education has been creating demand for private tutoring market.

According to the private tutoring market trends, on the basis of end user, the preschool and primary students segment is growing at highest CAGR growth rate and is estimated to reach $15,798.0 million by 2030. Preschool and primary plays vital role in building the foundation of children before they start their education. Rising parent awareness regarding early childhood education and rising nuclear families and working women are some of the attributes supporting the private tutoring market growth through preschool and primary student segment.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

The private tutoring market was valued at $29,566.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $ 123,511.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

By type, the offline and blended segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on end user, the high school students segment was valued at $11,332.6 million, accounting for 27.4% of the global private tutoring market share.

By course type, the academics segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

In 2020, the China was the most prominent market in Asia-Pacific, and is projected to reach $12,307.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020-2030 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the Private Tutoring market share.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the private tutoring industry.

ArborBridge

BenchPrep

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Chegg, Inc.

Mathnasium LLC

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring Club, LLC

Kumon Institute of Education Co., Ltd.

Sylvan Learning, LLC

TAL Education Group

