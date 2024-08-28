Seat Unique Raises £14.5 Million, Expands Group of Board Advisors Amid Booming Experience Economy

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seat Unique, the UK-based premium experience platform and top-ranked in Sifted 100: UK & Ireland 2024, has successfully raised £14.5 million as part of an extended Series A led by Nickleby Capital. This significant investment reinforces Seat Unique’s position as a leader in the premium experience and hospitality market.

The experience economy is witnessing unprecedented growth as consumers increasingly prioritise moments and memories over products and possessions. According to Mastercard research from April 2024, 50% of British consumers are expected to spend more on experiences in 2024 compared to the previous year, with 80% affirming that spending on experiences is usually, or always, worth it. Additionally, 40% of respondents indicated that the uniqueness of an experience is a key factor in their spending decisions. Among the top priorities for Brits are travel, food, and live music—areas where Seat Unique is poised to make a significant impact by offering unparalleled access to the best live events.

Seat Unique continues to solidify its market position with the backing of some of the UK’s most successful entrepreneurs. These industry leaders, who have themselves transformed sectors like retail, technology, and finance, are now supporting Seat Unique in its mission to revolutionise the live events and experiential market.

Richard Flint, Seat Unique Chairperson, shared: “The experience economy is rapidly becoming the backbone of the music industry, as fans increasingly seek out not just live performances, but unforgettable, one-of-a-kind experiences. Given the significance of these occasions, fans want to be certain that they are buying from a trusted and transparent company that only uses genuine sources. We are delighted with the recent growth that Seat Unique has seen, and the knowledge, connections and resources that these new investors bring will help us take advantage of the huge opportunities ahead of us.”

In addition, Seat Unique has garnered the support of top sports stars who share a deep belief in the power of live events and the importance of delivering exceptional, authentic experiences to fans. This impressive group includes Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, John Terry, Matt Dawson, Ben Stokes, Sam Warburton, and Stuart Broad, to name a few, all of whom recognise the platform's potential to redefine how fans engage with live sports and entertainment.

Seat Unique has also assembled a group of board advisors of exceptional calibre, including Alastair Lukies CBE, Dame Alison Rose, Sir Michael Lockett, Tim Griffin, and Damien O’Donohoe, complementing the wealth of experience from existing board members Chairperson Richard Flint and Saav Shah of Nickleby Capital. This group of board advisors will play a crucial role in guiding Seat Unique as it continues to expand and innovate within the industry.

Robin Sherry, CEO and founder of Seat Unique, commented on the successful fundraise: “We are thrilled to have secured this additional investment, which not only reflects the robust market demand for our platform, but also the trust our investors have in our strategic direction. The addition of such distinguished figures to our group of board advisors is a testament to the impact we are making in the industry. This funding will allow us to continue enhancing our offering, ensuring that fans have unparalleled access to the best live experiences.”

Alastair Lukies, CBE, added: “Seat Unique is not just redefining premium ticketing; it is transforming the broader experiential industry. By bridging the gap between rights holders and fans, Seat Unique is creating a more connected and engaging environment where live experiences are more accessible, memorable, and secure. I’m proud to support a platform that is setting new standards for how fans engage with live events."

Stuart Broad, former England Cricketer, said: “As someone who has experienced first-hand the incredible energy and connection that live events bring, I’m thrilled to support Seat Unique in their mission to connect fans with the best experiences. The booming experiential economy is all about creating unforgettable moments, and Seat Unique is leading the way by ensuring that fans can access these opportunities seamlessly. I’m excited to be part of this journey and to help bring more fans closer to the events they love.”

The funds raised will be utilised to further develop Seat Unique’s platform, expand its reach into new sectors, and deliver even greater value to both fans and rights holders. The company’s focus on premium experiences goes beyond ticket sales—it is reshaping how live events are experienced. By leveraging its cutting-edge technology, Seat Unique is enabling fans to enjoy seamless access to unforgettable moments, while empowering rights holders with tools to maximise revenue and engagement.

About Seat Unique:

Seat Unique is a pioneering online platform that connects fans with official hospitality packages and premium tickets for live events. By enabling clubs, promoters, and venues to reach new audiences and maximise revenue, Seat Unique is transforming the premium ticketing and experiential industries. Seat Unique’s strong positioning and success in the experience economy are evident in its impressive growth, reflected in its recent 4th place ranking among the fastest-growing tech startups based on revenue growth, according to Sifted’s 100: UK & Ireland in 2024.

The platform has secured partnerships with over 60 major UK venues, clubs, and promoters, including Yorkshire Cricket, Jacksonville Jaguars UK, and Burnley FC. With a commitment to delivering a superior fan experience, the platform offers a secure and transparent environment where only authorised rights holders can sell tickets, ensuring that fans have guaranteed access to the events they love. The proprietary dynamic pricing software enables rights holders to optimise attendance, while fans benefit from a transparent and trustworthy purchasing experience of authentic, guaranteed inventory.

Contact Information: For more information, please contact: Madeleine Robinson Chief of Staff Email: press@seatunique.com Website: www.seatunique.com

