The meeting of the working group on tailings safety and prevention of accidental pollution of water bodies

On 26 August, 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana (the Office), in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the International Water Assessment Centre (IWAC), held the 3rd meeting of the Inter-Institutional Working Group (IIWG) on tailings safety and the prevention of accidental water pollution in Kazakhstan. This initiative is part of a multi-year co-operation effort aimed at disaster risk reduction and environmental protection.

Tailings are waste materials left over after mining, and their safe management is crucial. Tailings dams, which store these materials, must be carefully monitored to prevent failures that can lead to severe water pollution and environmental damage. Such failures can release millions of cubic meters of hazardous substances, contaminating water supplies and impacting ecosystems. Effective tailings dam safety practices are essential to protect public health and reduce the costly cleanup and remediation efforts required after an accident.

The meeting was attended by representatives from relevant state bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, experts from public and international organizations, operators, business representatives, and scientific institutions.

The working group members discussed various topics on the agenda, including current issues and measures taken in the field of tailings dam safety and the prevention of accidental water pollution in Kazakhstan, as well as the implementation of the UNECE Convention on the Transboundary Effects of Industrial Accidents in Kazakhstan. Additionally, the IIWG addressed co-operation on the safe management of tailings ponds and the prevention of accidental water pollution in the context of climate change. The group also considered challenges and priorities in preventing industrial accidents and their impact on Kazakhstan's water bodies, the measures taken by operating companies to mitigate and reduce the risks of water pollution from industrial accidents, and the progress in implementing the UNECE Convention on the Transboundary Effects of Industrial Accidents. A key outcome of the meeting was the adoption of the working group's work plan for 2024-2025, which incorporates the proposals put forward by the meeting participants.

The next, 4th meeting of the IIWG is scheduled for approximately the third quarter of 2025, where the achievements and concerns of the past year will be reviewed. The Office remains committed to continued collaboration with national and international partners in disaster risk reduction and fully supports Kazakhstan's initiatives in this critical area.