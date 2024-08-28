Military aircraft communication avionics Market Size To Worth $35.0 Billion by 2030, with CAGR of 4.05%

Military aircraft communication avionics Market

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in geopolitical conflicts worldwide, rise in defense budgets, and demand to modernize communication avionics of existing aircraft fleet drive the growth of the global 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, the shortage in supply of electronics chips restrains the market growth. On the other hand, rise in investments in the semiconductor industry by governments and private companies present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09335

The military aircraft communication avionics industry holds a great potential backed by an increase in defense budget expenditure across the globe and advancements in communication technologies, supporting military applications. Major countries such as the U.S., China, Russia, and the UK are extensively increasing their military research and development budgets to integrate novel technologies in their existing aircraft fleet and to increase operational efficiency. With maturing web 3.0 and gradual integration of web 4.0, comprehensive, secure, and efficient communication channel has become the need of the hour. The satellite communication (SATCOM) segment is expected to witness maximum growth potential during the forecast period as they provide security beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) communication capacities. For instance, in March 2020, the U.S. Space Force (USSF) launched the Advanced Extremely High-Frequency satellite (AEHF-6) to strengthen its military communication network.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐂𝐨𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐦 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐀𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐀𝐄 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐁𝐨𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐨, 𝐋𝟑𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global military aircraft communication avionics market size based on aircraft type, component, sales channel, solution, and region.

By aircraft type, the market is categorized into combat aircraft, special mission aircraft, tanker & transport aircraft, combat helicopters, and training aircraft & helicopters. Depending on the component, the military aircraft communication avionics market is fragmented into Antenna, Transponder, Receiver, Transmitter, and Display & Processors. The sales channel segment will include original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and aftermarket. The solution segment is divided into satellite communication (SATCOM), very high frequency & ultra-high frequency (VHF & UHF), and high frequency & medium frequency (HF & MF).

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b0f3ecc0d43d496033cb4bd747b814f4

Factors such as a rise in geopolitical conflicts across the globe, increase in defense budgets, and demand to modernize communication avionics of existing aircraft fleet to support growth of the military aircraft communication avionics market during the forecast period. Countries such as Russia, China, India, and Japan have increased their defense budget by 2.9%, 4.7%, 0.9%, and 7.3%, respectively in 2021, as compared to previous years. Rise in impact of global economies and electronic component supply chain at the global level has been enormous. Degrading global trade relations and restrictions placed by several nations over others have generated demand to diversify the supply chain at the regional level in the military communication avionics industry to ensure a continuous supply of critical components. Shortage in supply of electronics chips also impact the military aircraft communication avionics market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. Moreover, this region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A09335

Based on aircraft type, the combat aircraft contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments including special mission aircraft, tanker and transport aircraft, combat helicopters, and training aircraft and helicopters.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By aircraft type, the combat aircraft segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By component, the antenna segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is expected to grow at lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2030).

By solution, the SATCOM segment leads the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Military 4D Printing Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/military-4d-printing-market-to-reach-673-4-million-globally-by-2040-at-45-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301602464.html

Military Simulation and Training Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/11/18/2336989/0/en/Military-Simulation-and-Training-Market-to-Garner-20-58-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Missile Guidance System Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/01/17/2590216/0/en/Missile-Guidance-System-Market-to-Garner-1-3-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Space Robotics Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/space-robotics-market-to-reach-8-billion-globally-by-2031-at-6-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301746497.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.