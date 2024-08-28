Military Generator Market Set to Achieve $2 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising Defense Modernization Initiatives

Military Generator Market Share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Military Generator Market," The military generator market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

North America dominated the global military generator market in 2021. This is primarily due to the highest military spending in the U.S. The country invests heavily in the procurement and development of new military systems. Moreover, the U.S. is the leader in the implementation of modern technologies in the military, navy, homeland security, and other defense agencies. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is the nation’s largest government agency with an annual budget of $721.5 billion as of the fiscal year 2020. This allocation was a 5.2% rise from the 2019 budget for the DoD. The U.S. Army heavily invests in the modernization of the existing defense infrastructure and the installation of advanced military generators.

Moreover, governments of developed and developing countries such as the UK, India, China, Russia, and the U.S. are significantly spending on military electricity grid equipment to improve their emergency energy sector. For instance, in September 2021, the U.S. Department of Defense signed a $3.67 million contract with Enginuity Power Systems to develop transformational hybrid genset technology. These government activities are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Developments in the field of air defense technology to enhance the capabilities of the present missile systems, increasing security measures for guarding activities, and improving the capability of weapons & missile systems are some of the key factors driving the growth of the military generator market.

Combination light towers with generators are a comprehensive movable outdoor lighting system capable of producing high-power illumination in nearly any environment. The light tower and generator systems range from miniature portable tower and generator systems suitable for smaller work sites to full-size mobile tower generators capable of lighting up to 10 acres. Manufacturers can custom-tailor light towers according to the requirements of customers and service the equipment. For instance, the ALASKA defense designed the Alaska 1,000-Watt Portable Light Tower (1KPLT) to provide portable lighting to remote areas with a compact generator that provides up to 10 hours of continuous lighting to improve productivity and ensure safety. Thus, developments are expected to propel the growth of the market.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the AC generator segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than 70% of the global military generator market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the DC generator segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the stationary generator segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 50% of the global military generator market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the portable generator segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the field hospital segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth share in the global military generator market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the field camps and accommodation segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the diesel segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around two-thirds share in the global military generator market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hybrid segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲, the up to 60 KW segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third share in the global military generator market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Significant factors that impact the growth of the military generator market comprise an increase in government spending on defense, the development of small tactical power generators, and technological advancement in diesel generators. However, factors such as stringent emission regulations for diesel engines and alternative backup power equipment are expected to hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in the development & adoption of DRASH tents systems and the increasing use of hybrid generators are expected to create new growth opportunities for the military generator market during the forecast period.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲 Caterpillar CMCA Group of Companies, Cummins Inc., Fischer Panda, HDT Global, KOHLER SDMO, Leonardo DRS, SFC Energy AG, The Dewey Electronics Corporation, and Rolls-Royce plc.

𝑲𝑬𝒀 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑫𝑰𝑵𝑮𝑺 𝑶𝑭 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑺𝑻𝑼𝑫𝒀

👉By type, the AC generator segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

👉By installation type, the stationary generator segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

👉By application, the field hospital segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

👉By fuel type, the diesel segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

👉By capacity, the up to 60 KW segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

👉By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

