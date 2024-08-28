Autonomous Cranes Market to Surpass $18.62 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advanced Automation and Efficiency Gains | AMR

Autonomous Cranes Market SIze

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Autonomous Cranes Market By Business Type, Mobility, and End User Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”

The global autonomous crane market is expected to be valued at $2.37 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $18.62 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 22.8%. North America is projected to be the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1.21 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $9.03 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 22.5%. Asia-Pacific is estimated to reach $6.94 billion by 2032 at a significant CAGR of 24.7%.

🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12175

Growth in inclination toward high-end safety of construction and industrial workers and growing penetration of smart technologies, such as AI, in the field of equipment are the crucial factors for the global autonomous cranes market. Moreover, the building & construction segment is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the autonomous cranes market, owing to growing adoption of high-end technology at the construction sites and increasing concern toward workplace safety. Increasing development activities of smart port enabled with autonomous cranes are expected to create a significant opportunity in the global market.

North America is expected to be dominant in the global autonomous cranes market in which the U.S. is expected to be a leading consumer country in the market during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a leading growth rate in the global market, owing to growing number of infrastructural projects. Japan and China are expected to witness as emerging countries in the autonomous cranes market, owing to changing port automation outlook in the region. The global autonomous cranes market is expected to be a fairly consolidated market with limited number of players holding majority of the market share in the global market. Majority of the market participants are strategically involved in business expansion, partnership, acquisition, and product development activities.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝘽𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣 𝙗𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙩𝙮𝙥𝙚, the aftermarket segment would contribute the highest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 23.9% from 2023 to 2032. The research also analyzes the OEM segment.

🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-cranes-market/purchase-options

𝘽𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣 𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙧 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡, the building and construction segment is projected to account for the largest share in 2022, holding more than two-fifths of the global autonomous crane market. In addition, this segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2032. The report also discusses segments including marine & offshore, mining & excavation, and others.

𝘽𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣 𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙤𝙣, North America is expected to contribute to the highest share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2032. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By business type, the aftermarket segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of mobility, the mobile segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share.

Depending on end user vertical, the building & construction segment is projected to dominate the global market.

North America is expected to be the global leader in the autonomous cranes market in terms of market share.

🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12175

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

AIDrivers Ltd.,

Columbus McKinnon,

Cargotec Corporation,

Komatsu Ltd.,

INTSITE Ltd.,

Schneider Electric,

Konecranes Plc,

Syracuse,

SMIE,

VOCA.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ship-to-shore-cranes-market-A11983 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/marine-crane-market-A11390 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/forklift-truck-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/container-handling-equipment-market-A12251 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.