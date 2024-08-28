Hazardous Goods Logistics Market was valued at $200B to $382.9B Growth Forecast, (2021-2031)Allied Market Research

Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hazardous goods logistics market generated $200 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $382.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the hazardous goods logistics market, such as stringent rules and regulations for hazardous goods transportation & storage, surge in digitization, increase in use of drones for delivering hazardous goods and rise in oil & gas industry. The global logistics has experienced tremendous transformation in the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic is making the shippers are focusing on using faster and cost-effective method of shipping the cargo which is expected to fuel the market for hazardous goods logistics. Moreover, several chemical companies requires transport of raw materials and finished chemical products that are used in several industries such as oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, process industries, and others. Manufacturers and 3PL logistical companies are adopting federal and state safety regulations while transporting dangerous goods to minimize the risk involved during transportation. For instance, 3PL providers offer chemical shipment that includes services such as non-asset logistics management that includes shippers to choose carriers and manage their goods in enhanced manner. Thus, rise in need for handling and distributing dangerous chemical products drives the growth of the hazardous goods logistics market.

🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11528

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐳𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Agility, Bollore Logistics, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, DGD Transports, DHL Supply Chain, DSV, GEODIS, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, Rhenus Logistics, Toll Holdings Ltd., YCH Group, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., Yellow Corporation, and Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global hazardous goods logistics market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global hazardous goods logistics market based on Business Type, Operation, Product, Application, and Region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hazardous-goods-logistics-market/purchase-options

Based on business type, the transportation segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting more than nearly three-fifths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as warehousing and value-added services.

Based on product, the flammable segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market share. Moreover, the flammable segment is set to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the bio-hazardous segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the industrial segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market share, and is anticipated to maintain its number one position during the forecast timeline. However, the healthcare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast timespan.

🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11528

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, holding one-third of the global market share. However, Asia-Pacific is set to dominate the global market share in 2031. The Asia-Pacific hazardous goods logistics market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The report also covers other regions including LAMEA, Europe, and North America.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-logistics-market-A31507 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/warehousing-and-distribution-logistics-market-A11526 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/on-demand-logistics-market-A13912 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.