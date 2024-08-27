Senate Bill 1303 Printer's Number 1850

PENNSYLVANIA, August 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1850

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1303

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, VOGEL AND MILLER,

AUGUST 27, 2024

REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, AUGUST 27, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 15, 2004 (P.L.731, No.85), entitled "An

act providing for immunization against the influenza virus

and pneumococcal disease for elderly persons," further

providing for definitions; and making editorial changes.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The title and section 1 of the act of July 15,

2004 (P.L.731, No.85), known as the Elderly Immunization Act,

are amended to read:

AN ACT

Providing for immunization against the influenza virus and

pneumococcal disease for elderly and high risk persons.

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Elderly and

High Risk Immunization Act.

Section 2. The definition of "eligible person" in section 2

of the act is amended to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

