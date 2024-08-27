Senate Bill 1303 Printer's Number 1850
PENNSYLVANIA, August 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1850
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1303
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, VOGEL AND MILLER,
AUGUST 27, 2024
REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, AUGUST 27, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 15, 2004 (P.L.731, No.85), entitled "An
act providing for immunization against the influenza virus
and pneumococcal disease for elderly persons," further
providing for definitions; and making editorial changes.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The title and section 1 of the act of July 15,
2004 (P.L.731, No.85), known as the Elderly Immunization Act,
are amended to read:
AN ACT
Providing for immunization against the influenza virus and
pneumococcal disease for elderly and high risk persons.
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Elderly and
High Risk Immunization Act.
Section 2. The definition of "eligible person" in section 2
of the act is amended to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
