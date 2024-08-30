Global Peanut Oil Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Peanut Oil Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Peanut Oil Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The peanut oil market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.74 billion in 2023 to $10.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing demand for processed food, rising consumer awareness, the growing demand for peanut oil in the cosmetics and personal care sectors, and government support for agriculture.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The peanut oil market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a rising number of quick-service restaurants, rising disposable income levels, rising health awareness, rising food and beverage expenditures, and growing demand for processed food.

Growth Driver Of The Peanut Oil Market

Growing consumer awareness and health concerns are expected to propel the growth of the peanut oil market going forward. Consumer awareness and health concerns are on the rise due to increased access to information, higher expectations for product transparency, and a growing emphasis on personal well-being. Peanut oil is a versatile cooking oil that supports heart, skin, and brain health and immunity, making it valuable for health-conscious individuals when consumed in moderation.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the peanut oil market include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, Bunge Limited, CHS Inc., Olam International, Yihai Kerry Investments Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the peanut oil market are focused on developing innovative product offerings, such as cold-pressed groundnut oils, to enter the rapidly growing premium segment of cold-pressed oils. Cold-pressed groundnut oils refer to groundnut or peanut oils that are extracted using traditional cold-pressed methods without any heating or chemical processes.

Segments:

1) By Type: Refined, Un-Refined

2) By Packaging: Glass Containers, Plastic Containers, Cartons, Plastic Pouches, Other Packaging Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Business To Business, Hypermarket Or Supermarket, Online Sales Channels, Independent Retail Stores

4) By Application: Personal Care Products, Food, Pharmaceutical, Other Application

5) By End Users: Home, Restaurant, Food Manufacture, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the peanut oil market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the peanut oil market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Peanut Oil Market Definition

Peanut oil, also known as groundnut oil, is a versatile vegetable oil derived from peanuts known for its mild flavor and high smoke point, making it ideal for cooking methods such as frying and stir-frying. It is also prized for its health benefits, including its high content of monounsaturated fats and vitamin E.

Peanut Oil Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Peanut Oil Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on peanut oil market size, peanut oil market drivers and trends, peanut oil market major players, peanut oil competitors' revenues, peanut oil market positioning, and peanut oil market growth across geographies. The peanut oil market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

