Quadient Secures Major Contract in North America, Demonstrating Strength in Integrating Digital Communications and Mail Automation Solutions

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today a new contract with a North American global leader in financial services, worth approximately €1.4 million per year over an initial period of three years. This successful deal underscores Quadient’s capability to meet the complex communication needs of large organizations through its extensive portfolio of digital and mail automation platforms, combined with high-level consulting and professional services.

Following an in-depth analysis of their communications and existing processes, supported by Quadient’s consulting team, the organization chose to replace its legacy solution with the award-winning Customer Communications Management (CCM) platform, Quadient Inspire. The platform is being provided as a managed service to ensure a faster implementation without the need for internal technical resources. Quadient’s digital automation platform will help design, create, and seamlessly manage thousands of daily customer communications, enabling the organization to navigate the challenges of ever-evolving customer communication strategies. Leveraging its full technology and services portfolio, Quadient is also providing complementing mail automation solutions, delivering a comprehensive, best-in-class service tailored to the customer’s needs, for optimal efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Geoffrey Godet, CEO at Quadient, said: “I am extremely proud for Quadient and our teams to have been selected among other vendors by one of the major financial services leaders in North America, validating our strategic approach of providing a global technology platform that supports the complexity of managing business communications across different channels. This success highlights our capacity to pivot and offer software and hardware solutions combined with high quality services leading to desired business outcomes. The expertise of our Mail team and broader organization were key in earning and maintaining the trust of this firm for over 20 years, like so many others globally. Moving forward, we will continue focusing on delivering scalable and innovative solutions with agility, leveraging the strength of our digital and mail automation offers like no other player in the market.”

This major deal in the financial services industry serves as a proof point of Quadient’s strategy to drive growth by offering high-value solutions integrating its complete portfolio of smart solutions. Quadient is uniquely positioned to address a wide range of communication management needs, from digital to physical, leveraging new technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, further boosting its customer lifetime value. In its recently unveiled strategic plan “Elevate to 2030,” Quadient announced it will continue focusing on delivering high-value solutions to its existing mail customer base while expanding its footprint by addressing the varied communication management needs of organizations and delivering tailored, scalable solutions. The company anticipates that about 70% of the company’s 2030 growth ambition will originate from this expansion strategy.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

