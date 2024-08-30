Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

It will grow from $26.03 billion in 2023 to $29.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $26.03 billion in 2023 to $29.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders, advancements in peptide synthesis technologies, rising healthcare expenditure, a growing aging population, an expanding biopharmaceutical sector, regulatory approvals for new therapies, and increasing awareness about personalized medicine.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $52.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the development of novel peptide analogs, rising R&D investments in metabolic disorders, adoption of precision medicine approaches, expansion of emerging markets, collaborations and partnerships in drug development, advancements in delivery technologies, and focus on patient-centric therapies.

Growth Driver Of The Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market

The rising prevalence of obesity is expected to propel the growth of the peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutic market going forward. Obesity is a medical condition characterized by excessive body fat accumulation that poses a health risk. The increasing cases of obesity are due to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, genetic predisposition, and environmental influences promoting calorie-rich diets and physical inactivity. Peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics aim to manage conditions such as obesity by leveraging peptides to regulate metabolic functions, improve insulin sensitivity, and control appetite, thereby enhancing patient health outcomes and reducing long-term health risks associated with these chronic disorders.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson And Johnson, Roche Holding AG, Merck And Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Major peptide-based metabolic disorders therapeutics market companies are developing innovative peptide-based treatments, such as anti-diabetic biosimilars, to address unmet medical needs and expand patient treatment options. Peptide-based anti-diabetic biosimilars refer to therapeutic drugs that mimic existing peptide-based therapies for diabetes, offering comparable efficacy and safety profiles to established medications while potentially lowering treatment costs through competitive pricing strategies.

Segments:

1) By Drug Type: Liraglutide, Exenatide, Other Drug Type

2) By Application: Lysosomal Storage Diseases, Diabetes, Obesity, Hypercholesterolemia, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market Definition

Peptide-based metabolic disorder therapeutics refer to pharmaceutical treatments derived from peptides short chains of amino acids that target and modulate biological pathways involved in metabolic disorders such as diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. These therapies are designed to regulate hormone levels, enhance insulin sensitivity, control appetite, and manage glucose metabolism, aiming to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Peptide Based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market size, peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market drivers and trends, peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market major players, peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics competitors' revenues, peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market positioning, and peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market growth across geographies. The peptide based metabolic disorders therapeutics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

