Rutland Barracks // DUI #2, Criminal DLS

CASE#: 24B4005331

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland              

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 08/28/2024 at approximately 0043 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Mullica

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: DUI #2, Criminal DLS

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 28, 2024, at approximately 0043 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Joseph Mullica (40). During the interaction, Mullica displayed signs of impairment. He was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Investigation also revealed that Mullica’s driver’s license was criminally suspended. Mullica was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2024 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

