Rutland Barracks // DUI #2, Criminal DLS
CASE#: 24B4005331
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 08/28/2024 at approximately 0043 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon
ACCUSED: Joseph Mullica
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
CHARGES: DUI #2, Criminal DLS
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 28, 2024, at approximately 0043 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Joseph Mullica (40). During the interaction, Mullica displayed signs of impairment. He was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Investigation also revealed that Mullica’s driver’s license was criminally suspended. Mullica was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2024 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
