Introducing FractionZ: The First Token Launchpad on ZChains

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FractionZ, a Real World Assets (RWA) Tokenization project has been teased on the ZChains website since the launch of its Mainnet back in June 2024. It’s part of the ZChains narrative of building limitless possibilities, boosting the use case of ZChains through the widespread adoption of tokenized assets.

Let us first understand what tokenization is and how you can benefit from it. Tokenization is the process of creating a unique and digital representation of an asset, usually in the form of crypto tokens on a blockchain. Market participants can then buy the tokens and therefore own a part of the assets digitally, a concept similar to how a company offers its share to the public.

It’s The Trend

RWA Tokenization has seen its massive growth and adoption in recent years. One of biggest asset management company, BlackRock launched their tokenized asset fund, BUIDL which has seen its AUM crosses the $500 million mark to become the largest tokenized treasury fund. Along with other funds, this has sent the value of the US tokenized treasury market to over $1.3 billion, that’s more than 1,000% since the beginning of 2023!

While on the other side of the tokenization spectrum, we can find the crypto community in the meme frenzy. Through similar means, token launchpads like PinkSale, Pump.fun and the most recent Sun Pump allow the community to easily create, buy and sell meme tokens. These launchpads can often create a new token in a few minutes with low fees. The meme frenzy has been hyping on the Solana and Tron blockchain, and we believe it will remain bullish through the year. Who doesn’t like memes, right?

FractionZ Is The New Player

Now 2 months into development, the company ZChains provides a sneak peek into the progress of FractionZ. tl;dr: It’s near completion.

FractionZ is a token launchpad on ZChains, making it one of the first Official dApps built on ZChains. It’s a token launcher platform that lets anyone create crypto tokens. Participants can create, buy, sell and stake the tokens all through FractionZ intuitive and simple user interface. It allows token creation through Presale, a mechanism in which the token creator can raise funds while participants can buy at a lower price.

A potential downside for token launchpads like Pump.fun and Sun Pump is the high possibility of projects with malicious intent, often hyped for short term and rug pulled by the project owners. While early buyers for such projects may benefit from the initial pump, projects with such nature are not healthy for the entire ecosystem. As a countermeasure, all projects on FractionZ are audited and vetted with various badges, indicating the project legitimacy and sustainability.

Once the Presale succeeds, FractionZ will automatically add the token liquidity to DEX like Uniswap and PancakeSwap. The token will then be officially launched on ZChains and accessible to a broader market. It’s not uncommon to see early buyers gain as much as 1,000% from participating in the Presale till the official launch on DEX and CEX.

About FractionZ Benefits The ZChains Ecosystem

When the crypto community flocks to create tokens and gain on FractionZ, ZChains native token, ZCD will be sought after since it’s the only currency for token creation and purchase. This means to participate on FractionZ, all participants must own ZCD.

According to a BCG report, by 2030, the tokenized asset market is expected to hit $16 trillion, that’s the size of the entire EU’s GDP today. With such a large market potential, it’s not hard to see how the tokenized asset market and FractionZ can help to boost ZCD and its ecosystem.

ZCD has seen its value rise for more than 500% since its launch and remained steady at around $0.165 as on 26 August 2024. The best time to buy ZCD was yesterday, the second-best time is now.

