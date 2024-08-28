Orthopedic Implants Market to Surpass Valuation of USD 32.92 Billion by 2031, Supported by Mounting Cases of Orthopedic

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthopedic Implant Market was valued at USD 24.15 billion in 2022 and is expected to rise from USD 25 billion in 2023 to reach a value of USD 32.92 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2024–2031).

Orthopedic implants are undergoing a transformative stage owing to rising emphasis on improving quality care of patients suffering from musculoskeletal ailments, emergence of modernized technologies, and increasing number of non-invasive surgeries. Today, orthopedic implants are accessible to a large consumer base supported by growing infrastructure of healthcare and rising awareness of different available treatments in the market. Hence, market players are focusing on collaborations and associated strategies to foster industry growth in the unexplored regions.

Top Player’s Company Profiles in Orthopedic Implants Market

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)

• Stryker Corporation (US)

• Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) (US)

• Smith & Nephew plc (United Kingdom)

• Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Environment-Friendly Practices and Sustainability to be the Leading Market Trends

The following are the key Orthopedic Implant Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

With the growing geriatric population, the cases of orthopedic ailments are also increasing. This is pressurizing a greater demand on implant devices and is forcing research for the introduction of long-lasting materials and durable solutions, modernized joint-replacement methods, and enhanced compatibility of implants with ageing bones. Moreover, the global trend of sustainability, orthopedic implants market is concentrating on environment-friendly practices. Producers are making use of biodegradable materials and production methods that support the environment.

Intense Use of Wire EDM to Improving Implants Fabrication Techniques over 4-5 years

Orthopedic implants production is constantly expanding at a steady pace, supported by integration of automation, technological improvements in additive manufacturing techniques, involvement of IoT applications, and the growing senior population that demand orthopedic implants for an active lifestyle. Essentially, the intricacy of implants is growing in the spinal arena, mainly due to technological improvements in machining techniques and metrology. Novel high-speed and high-tech equipment coupled with profound use of wire electrical discharge machining are aiding producers to make solutions with high tolerances.

Next-Gen Innovations and Introduction of New Materials to Spur the Market in Future

Currently, novel materials like ceramics and composites are prominently used for orthopedic applications due to their best biocompatibility and wear and tear-resistance. The novel materials avoid reacting with the fluids in the body, causing corrosion. Patients can, hence, receive high-quality devices meeting, dedicated production and compliance to safety standards. This will also avoid the need for replacement procedure. Moreover, producers are also aiming for next-gen modernizations like bioprinted implants and new casting systems. The bioprinted implants are prepared from living cells offering biocompatibility, whereas the new casting systems are made with fast-curing formula and open lattice structure that can be later, easily removed.

Segments covered in Orthopedic Implant Marke are as follows:

• Product

o Lower Extremity Implants (Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Foot & Ankle Implants), Spinal Implants, Dental (Dental Implants, Craniomaxillofacial Implants), and Upper Extremity Implants (Elbow Implants, Hand & Wrist Implants, Shoulder Implants)

• End Use

o Hospitals, and Outpatient Facilities

Biomechanical Engineering to Considerably Enhance Implant Designs over Next 10 years

The blend of engineering and biomechanics will help novel implant designs, holding the capability to distribute working and load biomechanically. Moreover, computational modeling techniques will enable engineering experts to mimic how implants perform in various situations. This will allow them to enhance implant designs concerning biomechanics. Also, the growth of bioinspired design ethics dependent on the function and structure of the musculoskeletal system is motivating the production of implants that share the same biomechanical features as natural tissues. This will increase durability of implants and enhance patient satisfaction.

Latest Headlines and Headlights

In May 2023: Arthrex launched a novel patient-focused online site, named ‘ACLTear.com’, demonstrating the science of (ACL) Anterior Cruciate Ligament wounds. It focuses on the advantages of knee defense technique and offers solutions to individuals to link with surgeons that operate minimally invasive and advanced ACL surgeries.

In March 2024: Stryker pronounced that it finished the acquisition of SERF SAS, a joint replacement company in France, from Menix. This acquisition further boosts the global portfolio of Stryker and supports its dedication to orthopaedic superiority.

In April 2024: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. positively completed the world’s first robotic-enabled shoulder replacement procedure with the help of its ROSA® Shoulder device. The operation was done by Dr. John W. Sperling at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

In April 2024: DePuy Synthes will display novel ground-breaking and advancements in its widespread Spine product line, including hands-on demonstrations and interactive education opportunities of the organization’s recent invention – the TriALTIS™ Spine Device. This will be held at the 31st IMAST 2024, happening from 10th – 13th April 2024 in San Diego.

Personalization and Sustainability Shifts to Lead the Market in Future

Orthopedic implants domain is evolving at a terrifying speed, driven by growing demand, demographic changes, technological advances, and more. Moreover, sustainability options and dedication towards personalization are a few other factors impacting the demand for these implants. As these trends and developments continue reshaping the market, stakeholders should also stay updated with the recent changes and improvements to connect with immense growth potential and affect quality lives.

