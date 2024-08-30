Spouted Pouches Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Spouted Pouches Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Spouted Pouches Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spouted pouches market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.15 billion in 2023 to $3.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing demand for energy drinks, growing demand for cost-effective alternatives, increasing demand for packaged food, an increase in food retail, and the increasing adoption of spout pouches.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The spouted pouches market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for convenient and sustainable packaging, convenience, and portability, rising penetration of the organized e-retail sector across the world, and increasing demand for spouted pouches in the food and beverage industries.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Spouted Pouches Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16797&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Spouted Pouches Market

The increasing demand for on-the-go food and beverage products is expected to propel the growth of the spouted pouch market going forward. On-the-go food and beverage products refer to items that are convenient and easy to consume outside of traditional dining environments, such as at work, during travel, or while engaging in other activities. The increasing demand for on-the-go food and beverage products is driven by busy lifestyles, convenience preferences, and urbanization trends. Spouted pouches are ideal for on-the-go food and beverage products due to their portable, resealable design, making them convenient for consumers to carry, pour, and consume without spills, making them perfect for busy lifestyles and urban settings.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spouted-pouches-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the spouted pouches market include Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamäki Oyj, SIG Group AG.

Major companies operating in the spouted pouches market are focusing on developing innovative packaging technologies, such as new pouches, to reduce environmental impact and improve recyclability. Pouches refer to pouch packaging solutions incorporating advanced features, materials, or designs to enhance functionality, sustainability, convenience, and appeal in various industries.

Segments:

1) By Component: Cap, Straw, Film

2) By Material: Plastic, Aluminum, Paper

3) By Pouch Size: Less Than 200 ML, 200 ML To 500 ML, 500 ML To 1000 ML, More Than 1000 ML

4) By Filling Process: Standard, Aseptic, Retort, Hot-Filled

5) By Application: Food And Beverage, Personal Care, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the spouted pouches market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the spouted pouches market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Spouted Pouches Market Definition

Spouted pouches are flexible packaging solutions featuring a spout affixed to the packaging, allowing for easy pouring and dispensing of contents. They are widely used for liquids, powders, and semi-liquid products due to their convenience and versatility.

Spouted Pouches Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Spouted Pouches Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on spouted pouches market size, spouted pouches market drivers and trends, spouted pouches market major players, spouted pouches competitors' revenues, spouted pouches market positioning, and spouted pouches market growth across geographies. The spouted pouches market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Nicotine Pouches Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nicotine-pouches-global-market-report

Hyper Elastic Material Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hyper-elastic-material-global-market-report

Egg Tray Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/egg-tray-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.