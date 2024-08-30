Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The interventional neurology devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.19 billion in 2023 to $2.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing neurological disorders, aging population, stroke awareness and diagnosis, multidisciplinary approach.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The interventional neurology devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to minimally invasive procedures, emerging markets growth, regulatory support and reimbursement, telehealth and remote consultation.

Growth Driver Of The Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Market

An increase in the patient population with neurological disorders is driving the Interventional neurology devices market. Neural disorders like Alzheimer's disease, cerebrovascular diseases including stroke, migraine, and other headache disorders are on the rise. The rapid increase in the geriatric population, high-stress levels in young individuals, and head injuries due to accidents are the main reasons for neural disorders.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the interventional neurology devices and equipment market include Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Penumbra Inc., COVIDien, Abbott Laboratories, Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Major companies operating in the interventional neurology devices and equipment market are developing innovative products such as SenTiva DUO to provide a new treatment option for patients with drug-resistant epilepsy who were previously unable to receive the latest VNS therapy. SenTiva DUO is a new implantable pulse generator (IPG) with a dual-pin header to provide vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy.

Segments:

1) By Type: Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices, Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices, Neurothrombectomy Devices, Support Devices

2) Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices By Type: Embolic coils, Flow diversion devices, Liquid embolic devices

3) Angioplasty Devices by Type: Carotid artery stents, Embolic protection systems

4) Support Devices By Type, Micro guide wires, Micro catheters

5) Neurothrombectomy Devices By Type: CLOT retrieval devices, Suction and aspiration devices, Snare

6) By End-User: Hospitals, Neurology clinics, Ambulatory care centers and others

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global interventional neurology devices and equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the interventional neurology devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the interventional neurology devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Interventional neurology devices and equipment are used to treat neurovascular diseases such as aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, cavernous malformations, and stroke.

Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on interventional neurology devices and equipment market size, interventional neurology devices and equipment market drivers and trends, interventional neurology devices and equipment market major players, interventional neurology devices and equipment competitors' revenues, interventional neurology devices and equipment market positioning, and interventional neurology devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The interventional neurology devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

