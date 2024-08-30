Global Internet Search Portals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Internet Search Portals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The internet search portals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $258.38 billion in 2023 to $295.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to user adoption, advertising revenue, search algorithm advancements, mobile internet.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The internet search portals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $493.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to voice search and ai assistants, semantic search, e-commerce integration, data privacy and regulation.

Growth Driver Of The Internet Search Portals Market

Rising mobile internet utilization is expected to fuel the market growth of the internet search portals market during the forecast period. Mobile devices are gaining importance for accessing the internet over desktop computers due to the ease of use and portability that mobile devices offer to consumers. According to the World Advertising Research Center (WARC), 2 billion people currently access the internet via only their smartphone, which equates to 51% of the global base of 3.9 mobile users. In 2020, US adults spent an estimated 470 minutes (seven hours and 50 minutes) per day with digital media.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the internet search portals market include Google, Baidu Inc., Softbank Group Corp., Naspers Limited, Naver Corporation, Yandex N.V., Sogou Inc., Mail.Ru Group., Yahoo.

Major companies operating in the internet search portals market are focusing on innovative AI technologies such as Search Generative Experience (SGE) to improve the quality of search results. Search Generative Experience (SGE) is an experimental version of Google Search that integrates artificial intelligence answers directly into results.

Segments:

1) By Website: Operating Websites, Internet Search Websites, Other Websites

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Personal, Commercial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the internet search portals market in 2023. Africa is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global internet search portals market forecast period. The regions covered in the internet search portals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Internet Search Portals Market Definition

An internet search portal refers to a specifically created website that frequently functions as the only point of entry for information.

The main website types of internet search portals are operating websites, internet search websites, and others. Internet search websites are used to enter a query in a search engine that yields both paid and organic results. The internet search portals are distributed through offline, online channels and are used for personal and commercial applications.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

