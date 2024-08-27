MPD Seeking Northwest Burglary Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating two suspects and a vehicle involved in burglaries of three businesses in Northwest.

On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at approximately 2:26 a.m., the suspects exited a vehicle and broke windows to three businesses in the 3500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspects took property and cash from the businesses then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24131874