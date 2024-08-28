DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Young Consulting LLC Customers Whose Personal Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Young Consulting LLC (“Young Consulting”). Young Consulting learned of suspicious activity on or about June 28, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.



About Young Consulting LLC

Young Consulting LLC provides comprehensive software solutions for marketing, underwriting, and administering medical stop-loss insurance for carriers, brokers, and third-party administrators.

What happened

On or about April 13, 2024, Young Consulting experienced some technical difficulties on their computer network. Following this event, Young Consulting launched an investigation, and it was discovered that hackers had gained access to Young Consulting’s network between April 10, 2024, and April 13, 2024. The intruders were able to acquire personal information from this data breach, including names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, insurance policy information, and prescriptions. Up to 954,177 people have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to understand the risks of possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft, and your legal options for mitigating such risks, including joining a class action lawsuit.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of Young Consulting customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.