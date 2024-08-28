SUPER MICRO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Super Micro Computer, Inc. on Behalf of Super Micro Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMCI) on behalf of Super Micro stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Super Micro has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 27, 2024, Hindenburg Research issued a report regarding Super Micro, highlighting a number of concerns regarding the company's accounting practices and corporate governance. Allegations include improper revenue recognition and the rehiring of executives previously involved in accounting scandals.

According to the short report, “Less than three months after settling with the SEC for $17.5 million, Super Micro began rehiring top executives who were directly implicated in the accounting scandal, based on litigation records and interviews with former employees.” Hindenburg Research also highlighted issues related to Super Micro’s dealings with related parties. The report states that Super Micro’s CEO, Charles Liang, has brothers who control suppliers Ablecom and Compuware, which have received $983 million over three years. These relationships, described as circular, involve transactions that are not fully disclosed and pose risks to revenue recognition and reported margins, according to Hindenburg.

Super Micro’s integrity was further questioned regarding its transactions with sanctioned countries. Despite a guilty plea for exporting banned components to Iran in 2006 and assurances of compliance with U.S. export bans to Russia following the Ukraine invasion, the report suggests that exports to Russia have increased, potentially violating sanctions.

Following this news, the company’s stock price dropped by 4.5% in mid-day trading on August 27, 2024.

