ASN M&RA Launches National Call to Maritime Service Website

“Service to country looks different for everyone—it might be in a uniform or public service or as a volunteer in your local community, but as a life path, it carries profound personal and national significance,” said Hon. Parker. “We need every generation to understand the important role service plays in the fabric of our Nation, and we are encouraging the next generation to take part in building the Nation’s maritime defense and, ultimately, protecting our national security.”

In May 2024, the Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, issued the NCTMS to emphasize the benefits and importance of service to country. NCTMS is a call to our Nation’s youth, educators, veterans and leaders, as well as every citizen who values freedom, to consider how they might contribute. NCTMS encourages everyone to explore the different career paths within the DON at www.secnav.mil/calltomaritimeservice.

Developed as a portal, the website allows individuals to embrace their curiosity around service and explore areas they may never have considered. It helps determine what best resonates with the individual and directs them to adjoining sites where they can learn more about the wealth of opportunities offered with the Navy and Marine Corps, as well as other jobs in support of maritime service – both military and civilian.

“We are grateful to have Secretary Parker here to officially kick off Syracuse Navy Week and make such an important announcement about the National Call to Maritime Service,” said Mayor Walsh. “Syracuse, and the hard-working, service-oriented nature of our citizens, is the perfect backdrop for this announcement, and we are standing by to answer the call.”

The Navy Week program has served as the Navy's principal outreach effort into areas of the nation without a significant Navy presence, with over 300 Navy Weeks held in 95 different U.S. cities. The program is designed to share with Americans how their Navy is deployed around the world and around the clock, and why a strong Navy is vital to protecting the American way of life.

To learn more about the NCTMS and the various ways that you can serve your country, please visit https://www.secnav.navy.mil/calltomaritimeservice/Pages/default.aspx.