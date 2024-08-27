PHILIPPINES, August 27 - Press Release

August 25, 2024 Bringing services closer to the grassroots: Bong Go aids labor sectors in Suyo and Santiago, Ilocos Sur Dubbed as "Mr. Malasakit" for his compassionate brand of public service, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to Suyo and Santiago in Ilocos Sur to help assist displaced workers on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Go underlined his dedication to public service, saying, "Hindi po ako pulitiko na mangangako sa inyo. Gagawin ko lang po ang aking trabaho para sa Pilipino. At magseserbisyo po ako sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya." Go also encouraged the public to visit the Malasakit Center at the Ilocos Sur Provincial Hospital (formerly known as Gabriela Silang General Hospital) in Vigan City if they need medical assistance from the government. "Nalulungkot po ako tuwing naririnig ko 'yung mga mahihirap nating kababayan, ayaw magpaospital, ayaw magpa-checkup dahil takot po sa babayaran. Pangalagaan po natin ang buhay na ibinigay sa atin ng ating Panginoon," Go said. Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018 and was later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which was principally authored and sponsored by Go. To date, there are 166 Malasakit Centers that have helped more or less ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health. In the aid activities held in Suyo Municipal Building and in Santiago covered court, Go's Malasakit Team partnered with Suyo Mayor Mario Subagan and Santiago Municipal Councilor Bobby Gutierrez to provide snacks, vitamins, masks, and shirts for a total of 137 beneficiaries. There were also select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone. Meanwhile, through the partnership of Senator Go and the local officials, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted an orientation for qualified displaced workers, introducing them to the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. This program aims to offer employment assistance in the coming period. Being the vanguard of grassroots development in the country, Go also provided basketballs and volleyballs to the beneficiaries. As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports and on Youth, Go played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. In addition to his efforts with NAS, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, or the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. This bill seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also provides opportunities for promising young athletes to hone their talents and compete in the national stage. "Let us continue to support our competing athletes while also exerting efforts to expand grassroots sports programs to provide opportunities for our youth to excel in their chosen fields not only in sports but in life! As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!" he urged.

