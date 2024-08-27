New legislation to strengthen South Australia’s biosecurity

Release date: 28/08/24

Strengthening protections for South Australia’s $18.5 billion agriculture industry from pests, diseases and other biosecurity matter is the focus of a new Bill to be introduced to the South Australian Parliament this week.

The Biosecurity Bill 2024 will provide a contemporary framework for the protection of South Australia’s growing agribusiness sector and further progresses the Malinauskas Government’s legislative reform agenda.

Increased national and international movement of goods and people, climate change, changes in land use, e-commerce and changes in global pest and disease distribution are placing increasing pressure on South Australia’s biosecurity system, along with those of other jurisdictions, and the nation.

Biosecurity is a key enabler of market access, providing for the safe supply of agricultural, fisheries and forestry products to local, interstate, and overseas markets. This includes the use of traceability systems to verify the health status of such goods, their point of origin and their movement through the supply chain. The national benefits of biosecurity in protecting primary industries, infrastructure and companion animals have been estimated at over $250 billion per year.

The new Bill will consolidate a number of existing Acts to improve consistency across sectors. These Acts were passed or last amended between 15 and 104 years ago, and include the Plant Health Act 2009, Livestock Act 1997, Dog Fence Act 1946, Impounding Act 1920 and relevant provisions of the Fisheries Management Act 2007.

Drawing on extensive stakeholder consultation and following an in-depth review of existing biosecurity-related legislation, the Bill will enable a modern and responsive approach to biosecurity management to ensure South Australia remains a strong link in the national biosecurity system.

It features the concepts of shared responsibility and a general biosecurity duty across industry, government, and the community. Under the new Bill everyone has a duty to take reasonable measures to prevent, eliminate, minimise, control or manage biosecurity risks.

In recent times we have seen emerging Biosecurity risks such as Avian Influenza, Varroa Mite and Foot and Mouth disease which all post significant risk to our primary producers if detected in South Australia. This Bill provides enhanced powers for a rapid and effective response in a biosecurity emergency.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

Ensuring we have the strongest regulatory tools to respond to current and emerging biosecurity risks in South Australia is vital.

The Malinauskas Labor Government’s reform agenda continues with this very important legislation ready to make its way through the Parliament.

The Biosecurity Bill provides a consistent, flexible, and future-proofed biosecurity regulatory framework to protect South Australia’s economy, community, and our terrestrial and aquatic environments.

It will introduce contemporary tools to prevent, control and manage biosecurity risks and impacts in South Australia, and recognises that biosecurity is everyone’s responsibility.