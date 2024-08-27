Ten new homes for women leaving violence opening soon in Vancouver

CANADA, August 27 - Women and their children leaving violence in Vancouver will have 10 new homes in the coming weeks to help with their journey of healing and stability.

“Everyone deserves a home that’s safe,” said Premier David Eby. “Ensuring that women and children escaping violent situations have access to secure housing is essential. These new units will provide a stable, caring environment so that these families can start the road to a new life.”

The Province, through BC Housing, and the Battered Women’s Support Services Association (BWSS) have purchased 10 newly constructed units to provide safe and secure second-stage housing for women with or without children. Second-stage housing provides safe, short-term housing and supports for women after they leave an abusive relationship or situation. Women typically move into second-stage housing after a stay in a transition house, and can stay in the units for six to 18 months while they prepare for independent living.

These units include four town homes and six apartments in a larger apartment building made up of rental homes, retail spaces and amenities, including a residential courtyard with children’s play area, bike storage and a fitness centre.

“Safe housing is crucial for women and their children who are stabilizing their lives after experiencing violence or trauma,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “These 10 new homes will not only be instrumental in providing women and their children with safety, security and peace of mind, but also with integral supports that will help them on their path of healing and recovery.”

BWSS, which provides housing for women and children in the Metro Vancouver area, will operate all 10 units. Residents will have access to on-site services, including assistance with finding permanent housing, and other programming that recognizes and addresses unique barriers facing women who have experienced violence and abuse, and are moving toward independence and self-reliance. Residents are encouraged to participate in BWSS’s other programming, such as counselling, support groups, employment programming and legal advocacy.

“These new homes symbolize a pivotal step forward in our ongoing mission to support women fleeing violence,” said Angela Marie MacDougall, executive director, Battered Women’s Support Services Association. “At a time when the housing crisis exacerbates vulnerability, BWSS is proud to evolve our legacy of service by providing safe, secure housing in partnership with the Province. This initiative not only offers women and children a refuge, but also empowers them to transition from crisis to lasting independence and safety.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 8,500 homes in Vancouver.

Quotes:

Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity –

“Survivors need to have a safe and stable place to call home so they can focus on healing and rebuilding their lives instead of where they will sleep each night. These new units will provide women and children with the supports they need to move forward on the path to recovery and a fresh start.”

Niki Sharma, MLA for Vancouver-Hastings –

“I would like to extend my deep gratitude to the Battered Women’s Support Services Association for working with us to provide much-needed housing for women and children leaving violence for a new start. These homes will help reshape and improve the lives of people in our community for years to come.”

Joan Phillip, MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant –

“Safe housing is crucial for women and their children who are stabilizing their lives after experiencing violence or trauma. These new homes will be instrumental in providing women and children with safety, security and peace of mind on their path of healing and recovery.”

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, provided $3.2 million through a Women’s Transition Housing Fund for the purchase of the units, and will retain ownership of six.

A further $240,673 in annual operating funding will be provided to BWSS.

BWSS contributed approximately $1.4 million toward the purchase and will retain ownership of four units.

The building has 10 units of second-stage housing, which provides short-term accommodation for six to 18 months: four two-bedroom town houses, five one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit.

As is standard for projects for women and children leaving violence, the address of the project has not been disclosed for safety reasons.

Learn More:

To learn more about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for people in British Columbia, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to address gender-based violence in B.C., visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/SafeandSupported_GenderBasedViolenceActionPlan_Dec2023.pdf