MC FILMS ANNOUNCES SLATE & EMMY NOMINATED ROXANNE MESSINA CAPTOR AS CHAIRPERSON OF THE CALIFORNIA ARTS COUNCIL

Director, Writer & Producer Roxanne Messina Captor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA — (August 27, 2024) MESSINA CAPTOR Films helmed by director/writer/producer Roxanne Messina Captor announces new slate and her appointment by Governor Gavin Newsom and election as Chairperson of the California Arts Council in a move set to invigorate California's arts landscape.

Roxanne Messina Captor, a trailblazing figure in the entertainment industry, brings a wealth of experience and creativity to her new role as Chairperson of the Council. With a career spanning film, television, theater, and academia, Messina Captor is ready to help shape the future of arts and culture in the Golden State.

In a statement, Roxanne Messina Captor expressed her profound gratitude and enthusiasm for her role as Chairperson of the California Arts Council:

"I am deeply honored and humbled to serve as the Chairperson of the California Arts Council. The arts have the unique ability to inspire, unite, and transform communities, and I am committed to advancing the Council's mission of fostering creativity and cultural enrichment throughout our great state. I look forward to collaborating with artists, educators, and policymakers to ensure that the arts continue to thrive and uplift the hearts and minds of all Californians.”

A protege of legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, Roxanne Messina Captor's accolades include an Emmy nomination and the prestigious Chevalier de L’ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the Republic of France. Her impactful work as a director, writer and producer has garnered critical acclaim and captivated audiences worldwide.

Recent projects from Roxanne Messina Captor showcase her diverse talents and creative vision:

- A Dickens of a Christmas - featuring Ashley Newbrough and Chad Rook, now in Post-Production.

- Rhythm and Harmony - a documentary chronicling Grammy Winning Jazz musician Stanley Clarke’s residency with BroadStage and Santa Monica College.

- Dream Moms - on Hallmark, starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Roger Cross, where Messina Captor not only wrote the story but also served as an executive producer.

- Currently in development, Pearl, a project where she takes on the roles of writer and director, exploring the life of Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Pearl Buck.

- CIA Mom - a writer, director, and producer series delving into the true story of Sandi Lucas, a CIA operative who navigates the challenges of single motherhood. Jen Lilley is set to star.

- Christmas Holiday, a project where she wears the hats of writer, producer, and director, featuring Ashley Newbrough in a captivating narrative.

- Gypsy Robe - Following the historical story of Broadway “Gypsies” through the robe. The film follows a love triangle as young people vie for their place on the “Great White Way” as triple threats. Writer/Director/Producer.

-The Trujillos - series follows the lives of a multi-generational Latin family with all their joys and tribulations.

As a driving force behind the success of Turner Network Television and the SF International Film Festival and Society, Roxanne Messina Captor has a proven track record of elevating artistic endeavors and expanding cultural horizons. Her appointment as Chairperson of the California Arts Council signals a new chapter in the state's commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and inclusivity in the arts.

In addition to her artistic pursuits, Roxanne Messina Captor is a dedicated educator, shaping the next generation of storytellers at institutions like Santa Monica College and the New York Film Academy. Her diverse background in academia and the entertainment industry positions her as a visionary leader with a deep understanding of the transformative power of the arts.

Governor Gavin Newsom's appoitnment of Roxanne Messina Captor underscores his administration's dedication to promoting artistic excellence and cultural enrichment throughout California. With her term as Chairperson of the California Arts Council running through 2025, Messina Captor is poised to lead the Council into a new era of creativity and collaboration.

About

At the California Arts Council, it's our mission to strengthen arts, culture, and creative expression as the tools to cultivate a better California for all. We support local arts infrastructure and activities statewide through grants, programs, and services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.