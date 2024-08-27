B-roll & Photos: Governor Hochul Tours Storm Damage at Stony Brook University and the Mill Dam Site

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul met with state and local elected officials to tour storm damage at Stony Brook University and at the Mill Dam site. Starting August 18 and continuing through the morning of August 19, extremely heavy rainfall and widespread flash flooding ravaged Suffolk County, leaving a trail of destruction that led to multiple swiftwater rescues, severely damaged roads, major road closures, dam failure and flooded residences and buildings that required evacuations. Governor Hochul secured a federal Emergency Declaration from the White House to speed aid to Suffolk County.

“In the wake of unprecedented rainfall, we continue to support Suffolk County to ensure those impacted can get back to life as usual as quickly as possible,” Governor Hochul said. “Touring the damage exposes the stark reality of the toll extreme weather can take on a community, but seeing the people of Long Island come together to rebuild shows the true strength of New York.”

