Students in Kentucky May be Eligible for FEMA Assistance After May 21-27 Severe Storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. — College and university students in one of these Kentucky counties, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Clay, Greenup, Hopkins, Knox, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Whitley, may be eligible for disaster assistance. Students may qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for essential personal property and other needs.

Students do not need to be permanent residents of the designated counties to be eligible for assistance, but the property damage or loss must have occurred in a disaster designated county.

FEMA grants can help pay for disaster-related expenses that do not have to be repaid, such as:

Financial assistance for immediate housing needs.

Replacement or repair of necessary personal property, such as room furnishings, a computer damaged by the disaster, books and other items required for school.

Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required for those who are self-employed.

Replacement or repair of primary vehicles.

Medical and dental bills as a result of the disaster.

Financial assistance to help move and store personal property,

How To Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance

Visit a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center. To find your nearest Disaster Recovery Center, visit fema.gov/drc.

Call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Apply at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download and use the FEMA app.

FEMA programs are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.

For the latest information on Kentucky's recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, as well as news releases, fact sheets and other helpful documents in multiple languages, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804.

