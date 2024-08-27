Cellphone restrictions in schools take effect as part of actions to keep kids safe, healthy

CANADA, August 27 - Cellphones and other digital devices will be restricted in B.C. schools when students return to school next week as part of a series of actions to keep kids safe and healthy.

“Every child in British Columbia should feel safe, supported and engaged when they head back to school next week,” said Premier David Eby. “Our government is ensuring students can reach their full potential by restricting cellphones in classrooms, keeping harassing protestors away from school grounds, and making sure kids are fed and ready to learn.”

All school districts now have policies in place to restrict cellphone use at school. These policies address when students can use cellphones at school, while also considering the use of devices for accessibility and medical needs. Policies may differ between school districts and age groups.

“We want to ensure that when kids are in the classroom, they can learn without distractions that take away from their ability to thrive in school,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “This work will help to minimize some of those distractions so we can set students up for success, and we can then focus on empowering students to develop safe, informed, healthy habits when using technology and social media.”

This action is part of a larger effort to keep kids safe and healthy, including:

protecting children from online predators and extortion;

protecting students and staff from harassing protesters through the implementation of access zones around schools;

creating and expanding school food programs through a $214-million investment; and

beginning work this school year to make cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) learning mandatory for all students prior to graduation – 90% of public secondary schools already offer CPR learning.

The Safe Access to Schools Act gives the Province the legal authority to prohibit people from interfering with safe access to school grounds. Access zones are in place at K-12 schools, and police can arrest or issue tickets to anyone found impeding access, disrupting or interfering with educational activities, or attempting to intimidate an individual within 20 metres (66 feet) of school property. The zones will be in effect on school days from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., and during extracurricular school activities at all of B.C.’s K-12 public and independent schools, with limited exceptions.

The Province is also providing digital literacy training for students and parents, so they have the knowledge and tools they need to stay safe from online harms, become good digital citizens and develop healthy relationships with technology.

