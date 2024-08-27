Infinity Turbine Launches Innovative Microturbine App for Capstone Green Energy Corporation Turbine Users

Streamline Microturbine Maintenance, Save Costs, and Access Essential Resources for Capstone Turbines

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Turbine is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new app, the Microturbine App, designed specifically for customers and service providers of the Capstone Turbine, now known as the Capstone Green Energy Corporation Turbine. This innovative app aims to revolutionize how users manage and maintain their Capstone turbines by providing comprehensive access to suppliers, manufacturers, and essential resources.

The Microturbine App is a game-changer for those operating Capstone Turbine models, including the C30, C60, C65, C200, C600, C800, and C1000. By offering direct access to the suppliers and manufacturers of turbine components and parts, users can save thousands of dollars on replacement parts and consumables like air filters and batteries. This direct purchasing capability significantly reduces costs by eliminating middlemen and providing the most competitive pricing available.

Key features of the Microturbine App include:

• Supplier Directory: A comprehensive list of all suppliers and manufacturers for Capstone Turbine components and parts, enabling users to buy direct and save.

• Patent Access: Complete access to all patents related to the Capstone Turbine, providing users with crucial information for maintenance and innovation. Many of these patents have expired.

• Model-Specific Publications: In-depth publications and resources for the Capstone Turbine C200 model, ensuring users have the latest and most accurate information.

• Trial and Paid Versions: The app is available in a free trial version, with a paid version offering additional features, including full supplier contact information (address, telephone, email, and website).

The Microturbine App is designed to be an indispensable tool for anyone involved in the operation or maintenance of Capstone Turbines. The app will be continuously updated as new suppliers are identified, ensuring that users always have access to the best resources available.

Capstone has advanced microturbines, with over 100 patents and cutting-edge engineering, allow users to make their own power, and make distributed energy. Turbines feature an aero-based engine, magnetic generator, advanced power electronics, and air bearing technology. They can operate on a wide range of fuels, including natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen blends. In resource recovery applications, they efficiently burn waste gases that would otherwise be flared or released into the atmosphere.

The high speed 760 V generator has power electronics and inverter technology which can also be used for grid-scale batteries and other applications like compressed air, ORC, and more.

The Microturbine App is now available for download on the website and through Global Microturbine.

About Infinity Turbine

Infinity Turbine is a leading provider of innovative energy solutions, dedicated to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of energy generation and management systems worldwide. With a focus on sustainability and cost-effectiveness, Infinity Turbine continues to develop cutting-edge technologies and tools that empower businesses and individuals to maximize their energy resources.

Contact: Greg Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | greg@infinityturbine.com | greg@globalmicroturbine.com

Infinity Turbine Website: https://www.infinityturbine.com

Global Microturbine Website: https://globalmicroturbine.com

