Mighty Oak Medical & Medacta Announce Non-Exclusive Global License of Patents for Patient-Specific Pedicle Screw Guides

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mighty Oak Medical, Inc., Medacta USA, Inc., and Medacta International SA, announced today that they have entered into a settlement and license agreement that resolves the patent dispute between the companies. Under the terms of the agreement, Medacta will receive a non-exclusive license to Mighty Oak’s patents related to patient-specific pedicle screw guides for use in adult spinal surgeries.Globally, Medacta has agreed to sell its MySpine Guides for use exclusively with Medacta pedicle screws through 2031.“We are pleased to have resolved the ongoing litigation with Medacta and are excited to re-focus all internal resources on developing the next generation of presurgical planning and patient-specific solutions to enhance patient care,” commented Nick Byrne, VP of Sales & Marketing for Mighty Oak Medical.About Mighty Oak MedicalMighty Oak Medical is a commercial-stage medical device development company focused on patient-specific solutions to make complex spinal surgery safer and more efficient. Established in 2011 in Englewood, Colorado, Mighty Oak specializes in 3D pre-surgical planning, 3D printing, and AI-driven software development. The award-winning FIREFLYTechnology, available from C1 to the pelvis, is used worldwide to achieve unsurpassed accuracy in the most challenging pediatric and adult spinal deformity and revision surgeries - all with zero intra-operative radiation required. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.mightyoakmedical.com About MedactaMedacta is a global key player specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgery. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Through close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, continuous investments in R&D, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Medacta’s innovation prioritizes minimally invasive surgery and personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 60 countries. Follow us on Medacta TV, YouTube, LinkedIn and X.

