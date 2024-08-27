Governor Abbott, TxDOT Announce Record $148 Billion Transportation Investment

TEXAS, August 27 - August 27, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a record $148 billion in total investment for Texas’ transportation infrastructure. This investment includes the unanimous adoption of the more than $104 billion 10-year transportation plan by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to improve safety, address congestion and connectivity, and preserve roadways for Texas drivers. It also includes over $43 billion for development and routine maintenance. This is a $5.6 billion increase in total investment from the previous year.



“Strengthening our roadways and transportation infrastructure is critical for Texas to remain the Best State for Business in the nation,” said Governor Abbott. “With the adoption of this record-breaking $148 billion transportation investment, Texas will continue to meet the needs of Texans in rural, urban, and suburban communities while also improving roadway congestion and safety. People come to Texas because we provide the freedom and opportunity they can’t find anywhere else, and that’s why we’re investing in the future of Texas roads. Projects like this will ensure our products and people can move quickly to keep the Texas economy booming. Together, we are building a bigger, better Texas for years to come.”



“With a booming population and economy, TxDOT is meeting the moment with a record investment in our state roadway system to ensure Texas remains the preferred destination for families and businesses,” said Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. “Thanks to the vision of Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Legislature, this historic transportation investment focusing on safety and congestion relief will help meet the needs of Texans for years to come.”



“This investment impacts communities across the state, with projects that can help save lives and improve connectivity,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “TxDOT has a record amount of active construction projects this year, and this will help continue that work of moving people and goods safely and efficiently in our rural, urban and metropolitan areas.”



Many of the projects in the 2025 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) are roadway segments identified on Texas’ 100 Most Congested Roadways list. Texas Clear Lanes congestion-relief projects will see an increase in funding of $1.9 billion, supporting the $75.8 billion total investment for completed, under-construction, and planned non-tolled projects since 2015. It also includes around a $17.3 billion investment in safety and an additional $1.7 billion in funding for rural corridors and key roadways in economic hubs. A full breakdown is available online.



The adoption of the 2025 UTP comes after an extensive public-involvement process to allow all Texans to voice their opinions on the projects in their communities. Public comments, collected via a public hearing and online, phone, email, and other formats were considered before the Texas Transportation Commission approved the UTP.



The UTP is a planning document that authorizes highway projects for development and construction. In addition to highway projects, the UTP also includes investments in public transportation, maritime, aviation, and rail. Projects are selected based on how effective they are in addressing areas such as pavement condition, safety, capacity and rural connectivity.



For more information on the UTP projects is available here.

