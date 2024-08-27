Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Manhattan

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian, who died on August 25, 2024 following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in East Harlem.

At approximately 12:33 a.m. on August 25, NYPD officers encountered a man, who allegedly had a gun in his hand outside of 1875 Third Avenue in East Harlem. During the ensuing interaction, NYPD officers discharged their service weapons, striking the man. The man was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officers recovered a loaded gun at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.