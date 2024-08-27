Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in a series of investor meetings at the following conferences:

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Boston, MA

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Friday, September 6, 2024

New York, NY

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule in development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), and pociredir, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin and in development for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). Fulcrum uses proprietary technology to identify drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on Twitter/X (@FulcrumTx) and LinkedIn.

