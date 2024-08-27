CXM INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Sprinklr, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sprinklr, Inc. (“Sprinklr” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CXM) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Sprinklr securities between March 29, 2023, and June 5, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CXM.

Case Details

According to the complaint, on December 6, 2023, Sprinklr announced strong 3Q 2024 results and then reduced its estimated growth for the 4Q and full year 2025. The Company blamed it on "subscription renewal pressures" caused by macro headwinds and the "over-rotation" of sales to its Contact Center as a Service ("CCaaS") market. On an earnings call in September 2023, CEO Ragy Thomas stated that the Company's investments in AI and the CCaaS opportunity were main contributors to its customer growth. Subsequently, in March several changes were made to the Company's C-level positions. Analysts commenting on the reduced estimates mention surprise at the timing and shift in the Company's sales strategy. Following this news, Sprinklr's stock price fell by $5.59 per share, or approximately 34% to close at $11.11 per share.

On June 5, 2024, Sprinklr again announced significantly reduced growth expectations, this time cutting fiscal year 2025 projections another three percent, down to a mere 7% annual growth, again attributing the losses to reduced customer retention in Sprinklr's core business and macro headwinds. The price of Sprinklr's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $10.84 per share on June 5, 2024 Sprinklr's stock price fell to $9.20 per share on June 6, 2024, a decline of more than 15% in the span of one day.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CXM or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Sprinklr you have until October 14, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

