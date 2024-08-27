Marshall Music Boosts Metro Detroit Music Education with Oakman Elementary Donation and New Service Center

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marshall Music, a cornerstone of music retail and education for nearly 75 years, is excited to announce the opening of a new state-of-the-art Service Center in Troy, MI, dedicated to supporting music educators, parents, and their children. This new center underscores Marshall Music’s ongoing commitment to fostering music education and strengthening community ties in Metro Detroit.Now open, the new Troy location serves as a hub for music education, providing expanded retail and repair services and hosting a variety of community events. Additionally, Marshall Music is partnering with local arts programs to ensure that music remains an integral part of Detroit's cultural landscape.As part of its mission to support young musicians, Marshall Music has joined forces with VH1’s Save The Music Foundation and KHS Instruments to donate $500,000 worth of musical instruments to Oakman Elementary School which is a part of the Detroit Public School System. This significant contribution aims to enhance music education and provide greater access to quality instruments for students.Jimmy Edwards, CEO of Marshall Music, expressed his excitement about these developments: "As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, we remain deeply committed to enriching the lives of Michigan’s citizens through music. Our new Service Center and ongoing partnerships reflect our dedication to helping Metro Detroit kids start their musical journeys with educator-approved instruments and our industry-leading online rental program. We look forward to continuing our legacy of service and inspiration for many years to come."Through these efforts, Marshall Music continues to reinforce its role as a leader in promoting music education, community engagement, and arts initiatives in the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.