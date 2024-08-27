Play your part by signing the pledge and join the fight against GBVF

By Dr Ntombifuthi Nala

Ending Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) is the one thing that all of us agree upon, yet it continues to plague society on an almost daily basis. Hardly a day goes by without another heart-wrenching story of a women or child being hurt, abused or murdered.

These acts shock us to the core, but if we are to move beyond the shock and revulsion, we need action. Ending GBVF starts with men taking the lead and one way we can all do this is to sign the pledge against GBVF, which can be accessed online at

https://www.stateofthenation.gov.za/endGBVF/take-the-pledge

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the call to action by signing the national pledge on Women’s Day, 9 August 2024, in Pofadder, Northern Cape. In signing the pledge, you are joining other men across the country who are making a personal commitment to end all forms of violence against women and children. All men can be part of the solution by taking responsibility for their actions, holding other men to account and breaking the silence on GBVF.

In taking a collective stand against all forms of violence against women and children, we contribute to creating a better nation for all. Of course, some might say that a mere pledge will do nothing to change behaviour, or that it cannot make a difference.

However, those who sign the pledge are making a personal commitment to be part of the solution. In signing the pledge, the men of our nation are committing to never raise a hand against women or make them feel uncomfortable, intimidated, undermined or violated in any way.

Everyone who sighs the pledge joins an ever-growing army of men who have said enough is enough. This is not simply an arbitrary act, it is part of government’s efforts to raise awareness about GBVF and promote accountability of men in the fight against this scourge.

For the pledge to have real meaning we need everybody to get on board, including business, community and faith-based organisations. Through collective action we can begin to ensure that men lead in speaking out and reporting gender-based violence, while also raising awareness, and being part of peer education and prevention efforts.

The pledge and the change it seeks to inspire builds on efforts under the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on Gender-based Violence and Femicide to eradicate GBVF by mobilising all sectors of society.

The NSP on GBVF, is a multi-sectoral and co-ordinated national response to ending GBVF and dealing with the challenges faced by women. Government has dedicated R21 billion to implement the NSP which includes women empowerment, psychological support, legal reforms and provision of evidence kits at police stations.

The NSP is further strengthened by various new legislation that has been enacted to strengthen the criminal justice system, promote accountability across the state and support survivors. The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act Amendment Act 13 of 2022, The Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Act 12 of 2022, and The Domestic Violence Amendment Act 14 of 2022 are key interventions of the National Strategic Plan on Gender Based Violence and Femicide.

These new laws increase protection for victims of gender-based violence and femicide and further prevent perpetrators from escaping justice. Amongst others, the new legislation tightens bail conditions, strengthens parole conditions, ensures consequences for contravening a protection order, as well as increasing the minimum sentence for perpetrators of sexual offences.

Government has also increased the number of sexual offences courts and various specialised units within the SAPS. Direct support is provided to victims through Thuthuzela Care Centres and Khuseleka Care Centres, which provide survivors of GBVF with various services such as psychosocial support and trauma counselling, health care, police services, and legal assistance.

These interventions and services are critical in helping to turn the tide, and to ensure that perpetrators face justice. However, what we want and need is a country free from all forms of violence and abuse. By taking the pledge, you can become part of the solution, and if all men do it, we can begin to imagine a country free from GBVF.

