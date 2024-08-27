Celebrating the women of our nation

By Nkele Sebasa

South Africa has come a long way in ensuring that female excellence shines through in all sectors of society. Since 1994, we have seen women represented in every sphere of society, and even in roles that were previously only the domain of men.

As we conclude our Women’s Month celebration, we remember the many women of our nation who have defied the odds and excelled. This year has been a great year for female excellence and we recently witnessed our women in sports doing exceptional things at the Paris Olympic Games.

During the games South Africa brought home six medals, half of which were achieved by sports women, with Tatjana Smith winning gold and silver medals, whilst Jo-Ane van Dyk secured a silver medal in women’s javelin.

In April this year the Cape Peninsula University of Technology conferred Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis with an Honorary Doctorate for her role in women football. Banyana Banyana became the first ever senior national team to qualify to the group 16 stages at the Fifa Women’s Football World Cup. Just over a month ago, Kgothatso Monjane made South Africa proud by winning the wheelchair women’s doubles final at Wimbledon.

Throughout history women have played instrumental roles in our homes, country, community, and the nation, and female excellence continues to be a symbol of hope to many in our nation.

Recently a milestone in the history of South Africa was achieved with the appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya as the first female Chief Justice. Her appointment will no doubt inspire and encourage other young women to claim their rightful place, irrespective of their fears.

Throughout her stellar legal career, Justice Maya has shown her commitment to advancing women in the judiciary, and her experience in running the Supreme Court of Appeal has placed her in an ideal position to assume the highest legal office in the land.

Her position has always been women are not a special group that needs favours in order to advance, and she has been resolute in her belief that there has never been a shortage of women to take up leadership positions.

Another remarkable woman who shattered the glass ceiling and proved that women have the potential to achieve anything is our new Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux. She is hearing impaired, and is the first Miss South Africa with a disability. Her journey to victory has shown the power of hard work and resilience and during her reign she will undoubtedly inspire others to rise above their circumstances.

In the visual and performing arts, our own Gogo Esther Mahlangu geometric style Ndebele Painting has seen her celebrate 50 years in arts with a number of accolades under her belt. Her iconic Ndebele painted BMW 525i Art Car is on display around the country for the first time in 30 years. Gogo Esther received her degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Mathematics (Honoris Causa) from the University of South Africa in April this year. This recipient of the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver was previously commissioned to paint the tail of the British Airways Boeing.

In the year that we commemorate 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy we have indeed come a long way in changing the lived reality of women.

In his speech during the International Women’s Day in 1996, former President Nelson Mandela said: “As long as women are bound by poverty and as long as they are looked down upon, human rights will lack substance. As long as outmoded ways of thinking prevent women from making a meaningful contribution to society, progress will be slow. As long as the nation refuses to acknowledge the equal role of more than half of itself, it is doomed to failure."

These words are a potent reminder that in spite of our progress and the many advances in improving the lives of women we must do more. By working together, we can aspire to a truly inclusive society where women are only bound by the limits of their dreams and ambitions. As a society we must continue to create the space for female excellence across society, and in doing so we will ensure a better tomorrow for all.

