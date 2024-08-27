Atlanta Community Food Bank Names Tamica Williams Chief Financial Officer

Leading nonprofit maintains focus on growth and fiscal vitality

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Atlanta Community Food Bank recently announced Tamica Williams as their new chief financial officer. Williams is a seasoned financial professional with more than 20 years in the accounting space. As CFO of the Food Bank, she will lead the development of robust processes and infrastructure to modernize internal financial operations and strategically position the organization for growth. Williams joins President & CEO Kyle Waide and the executive leadership team at the Food Bank in their mission of fighting hunger in the greater Atlanta and north Georgia areas."We are delighted to welcome Tamica to our organization, and look forward to continuing to grow our programs and services with her expertise and leadership," said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. "She has developed a strong reputation for success, excellence, and stewardship. Her wealth of knowledge and experience will be valuable in guiding the Food Bank toward a strong future.”Tamica Williams is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Internal Auditor with a proven track record of building, strengthening, and growing finance teams while working cross-functionally to achieve strategic goals. Prior to the Food Bank, Tamica Williams held accounting and finance leadership roles in banking, private wealth, and private equity. Her most recent role was VP Finance & Chief Compliance Officer for Caymus Equity Partners LLC.She spent more than 15 years with SunTrust (Truist), joining the organization in 2003, moving through the ranks, and rounding out her tenure as a line of service Controller, where she led a team of senior level accountants, and created and maintained corporate policies and procedures.“I am honored to join the Food Bank and help further our incredibly important work for families and individuals in need,” said Tamica Williams, Chief Financial Officer of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “The organization has a long history of being a vital part of the community, and I look forward to building on past achievements and strengthening our capabilities.”For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank or to learn how you can help, visit www.acfb.org About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people acrossmetro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.

