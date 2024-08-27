Verbal Beginnings to Open New Early Intervention Comprehensive Autism Services Center in Alexandria, VA

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verbal Beginnings, a leading provider of comprehensive Autism services , is thrilled to announce the opening of a new location in Alexandria, Virginia, serving the greater Northern Virginia region. Set to open its doors in November of 2024, this state-of-the-art center will provide Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for children aged 18 months to 6 years old. In addition to offering early intervention ABA therapy, the center will also provide Speech-Language Pathology (SLP), Occupational Therapy (OT), and various community events, making Verbal Beginnings the provider of choice for families with children on the Autism Spectrum. With a commitment to maintaining a 1:1 ratio of care, while incorporating group instruction to allow for kindergarten readiness learning, the new center will continue to prioritize individualized attention and support for each child.



Annapolis Center Highlights

Address: 5290 Shawnee Rd, Alexandria, VA 22312

Capacity for over 35 families

Kindergarten Readiness

1:1 Therapist to Child ratio

Accredited Behavioral Health Center of Excellence provider

Certified ACE instruction provider

ACQ accredited healthcare organization

Indoor and outdoor play areas

Full Day and Half Day Programs



Comprehensive Services Provided

Applied Behavior Analysis: Early intervention ABA therapy offering full-day and half-day individualized programs, promoting school readiness skills within an immersive social environment.

Speech-Language Pathology (SLP): Expert speech therapy services to support communication and language development.

Occupational Therapy (OT): Specialized occupational therapy services to enhance fine motor skills, sensory integration, and daily living skills.

Parent Training and Support: Monthly virtual education and training events for parents, community activities and events, plus other center-based activities open to families.

“After serving so many families through our existing in-home services in Virginia for so long, opening a physical location in the Alexandria area was a natural way to give parents a center-based option for their children,” stated Diana Wolf, Founder and co-CEO of Verbal Beginnings. “Having a stronger presence in the Northern Virginia region means reaching more families - and reaching more families means we can change more lives,” she continued.

“The new Alexandria center solidifies Verbal Beginnings' commitment to delivering exceptional and integrated Autism services, further improving the lives of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families,” said Founder and co-CEO Nick Chappell.

More information is available at: https://www.verbalbeginnings.com/aba-therapy-alexandria-va/

About Verbal Beginnings

Verbal Beginnings is a family-focused network of professionals providing exceptional comprehensive autism services to families across the MD, PA, DE, DC and Northern Virginia region. A team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts develop individualized treatment programs to teach and increase communication, feeding, appropriate behavior, social skills, and adaptive living skills. Our team approach ensures that the most progressive techniques are used to meet each child's individual needs. Services include early intervention, feeding therapy, social skills development, after school and summer programs, in-home and center services, Speech and Language Pathology, Occupational Therapy and more. As an ACQ and BHCOE-accredited provider of ABA Therapy, VB is committed to changing lives one child at a time. One professional at a time. www.verbalbeginnings.com

For Media Inquiries Contact:

Jon Barnes, VP, Marketing

888.344.5977

marketing@verbalbeginnings.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.