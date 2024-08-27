Flatbread Market Expected to Reach $62.8 Billion by 2026, Driven by Convenience Foods and Quick Service Restaurants

Flatbread Market

The global flatbread market will grow from $41.17 billion in 2019 to $62.8 billion by 2026, driven by rising demand for convenience foods

The demand for healthy, convenient flatbread products is on the rise, spurred by innovations in the foodservice industry.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Flatbread Market by Product Type (Tortilla, Naan, Pita, Focaccia, Fry Bread, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global flatbread industry was pegged at $41.17 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $62.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.

✅ 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Rise in demand for convenience foods, customer preference towards frozen flatbread products, and expansion in quick service restaurant drive the growth of the global flatbread industry market. However, rise in geopolitical tensions to restrict flatbread trade, and gluten in flatbread restrain the market growth. In addition, maintaining freshness and softness for prolonged period remains a challenge for the players. On the other hand, focus on improving quality, shelf life, and lessen production costs, clean label in flatbread packing, and consumer preference for gluten free and sugar free flatbread create new opportunities in the market.

✅ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔

Based on product type, the tortilla segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global flatbread market. This is due to its health properties and low carb count. Furthermore, the demand for organic tortilla made with whole grain and gluten-free certified would boost the segment. On the other hand, the fry bread segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

✅ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬-𝐭𝐨-𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Based on distribution channel, the business-to-business segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global flatbread market. This is due to innovation in ingredients and new types of bread by manufacturers. However, the business-to-consumer segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and the rise in number of offers or discounts, especially in online channel.

✅ 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖

The global flatbread market across North America dominated in 2019, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. This is due to high penetration of ready-to-eat and convenient products in this region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the study period. This is due to increase in urbanization, growing product awareness towards clean label products and health ingredients products.

In addition, increase in number of quick service restaurants which is also known as a fast food restaurant have created a positive impact on the consumption of flatbread. This restaurant is usually part of a franchise or restaurant chain operation, which provides standardized ingredients or partially prepared foods. Moreover, increase in attraction of millennials and gen Z toward quick service restaurants owing to the innovation in food products, restaurants, themes, and others result in the growth of the market. In addition, increase in busy lifestyle of the consumers along with rise in disposable income and availability of ready-to-eat food products drive the growth of the flatbread market. However, keeping flatbread moist, soft, and mold-free has been a top issue for the stakeholders. Moreover, flatbreads are also spoiled through microbial growth, oxidation, discoloration, and also due to moisture loss, which results in affecting the flatbread market growth.

In addition, introduction of clean label in flatbread focuses on avoidance of additives, artificial colors, chemicals, artificial flavors, GMO’s, high fructose corn syrup, and hydrogenated oil. Moreover, clean label is a consumer driven movement, which demands a return to real food and transparency through authenticity. The regulations associated with flatbread products related to various ingredients used in the process, food hygiene, health claims, and others fosters the growth of the market. Furthermore, introduction of clean label creates a trust factor within the consumer owing to which they can rely on manufacturers of food, which also fuel the growth of the flatbread market share.

The increase in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and the rise in number of offers or discounts which attracts the consumer to purchase flatbread through online channel augment the growth of the flatbread industry. Moreover, online sales channel has increased the consumer reach owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies. Furthermore, the online sales market is expected to expand in the near future due to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer bases in emerging markets. Increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and the facility to enter new international markets for major brands further boost the flatbread market.

✅ 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

⁕ Kontos Foods Inc

⁕ Klosterman Baking Company

⁕ California Lavash

⁕ Evron Foods Ltd

⁕ Kronos

⁕ S.A.B. de C.V.

⁕ GRUMA

