New Chief Joins the Team at the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is proud to announce the addition of an outstanding physician leader to its executive leadership team. Kenneth Kim, MD, MHPE, FACOG, FACS, has been hired as Associate Executive Director and Chief of Medical Practice and Certification Innovation. Kim begins his tenure on September 30.

Kim, most recently a professor at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, will work as strategic talent for the organization to proactively drive innovation on multiple fronts, including further modernizing and transforming certification practices for OB GYNs. Kim earned his medical degree at the Medical College of Ohio, completed OB GYN residency at The Ohio State University, and completed a fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Gynecologic Oncology. He also earned a Master of Health in Professions Education through the University of Cincinnati.

As the Chief of Medical Practice and Certification Innovation (COPI), Kim will work in a dyad partnership with ABOG’s Chief of Assessments and in collaboration with Executive Director Amy Young, MD, the Board of Directors, and staff to develop and deliver advanced, rigorous, and equitable certification products to foster increased levels of practice mastery within the OB GYN specialty and subspecialties.

Young foresees Kim’s contributions will undeniably and positively impact ABOG’s certification programs. She noted his visionary approach and strategic capabilities will significantly enhance the board’s ability to deliver a higher level of tech-savvy efficiencies and new initiatives in support of candidates and diplomates.

“Since I joined ABOG in September 2023, we’ve been working toward developing program advances that will be impactful and meaningful to our stakeholders,” Young said. “Ken is the perfect candidate to help us not only further improve current products and operational fulfillment, but also create new, innovative, technology-based opportunities to that end. We envision multiple positive outcomes across the organization over the next several years, but namely our ability to evolve to provide more effective and efficient initial and continuing certification offerings.”

Kim noted his enthusiasm for taking on this new role with ABOG by adding, “I’m truly excited to join Dr. Young and the entire team at ABOG. I look forward to working diligently for our candidates and diplomates and to evolving our processes and initiatives for the greater good.”

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Complex Family Planning, Gynecologic Oncology, Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, and Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery.

