SME Introduces “Ready to Hire” to Deliver a Qualified Talent Pipeline for Manufacturers

Amidst Labor Shortage, New Program Aims to Fill Manufacturing Jobs with Committed, Trained Employees

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As today’s manufacturing industry embraces advanced technology, companies are continually challenged to attract, develop and retain a high-performing workforce capable of thriving in an evolving environment. To ensure the manufacturing industry remains competitive, SME today announced a new program, “Ready to Hire,” in partnership with Cengage Group that builds sustainable talent pipelines by providing manufacturers with access to qualified pre-screened, pre-trained, pre-market talent.



There is a significant need for more employees, especially for entry-level roles, trained in technical and soft skills, who are motivated and committed candidates. In fact, U.S. manufacturing could need as many as 3.8 million new employees by 2033, with a potential 1.9 million of these jobs remaining unfilled, according to a Deloitte study.

To accelerate manufacturing hiring, Ready to Hire streamlines the process by implementing a scalable, train-to-hire program that yields a quality candidate, often untapped talent. Ready to Hire handles sourcing, screening, training, and onboarding talent so employers can focus on building their team and boosting retention. By moving the training up front, Ready to Hire delivers a risk-free talent pipeline that can flex up or down as needed by each organization.

“It is our responsibility as one of the industry’s leading workforce organizations for over 90 years to create and invest in innovative programs like Ready to Hire, which will strengthen the manufacturing supply chain with technically skilled, productive individuals,” said Jeannine Kunz, Chief Workforce Development Officer at SME. “Through our collaboration with Cengage, we are able to address not only the skills gap but also the gap in applicants, ultimately, positioning manufacturers and individuals to be better prepared for the future.”

Ready to Hire thoroughly screens all candidates, saving manufacturers time and effort by presenting only the most qualified and suitable individuals for open roles. Candidates must meet all program requirements including soft skills development and specific technical instruction before they are referred to employers. New hires will then continue with guided hands-on training delivered on-site and evaluated by experienced technicians whose expertise is essential to standing up this new workforce. In addition to delivering strong individual candidates, this approach ensures multi-location providers receive the same qualified, consistent, and predictable candidates for every facility.

Ready to Hire guarantees retention for all referred candidates up to three months from the hire date, a critical time period for long-term retention.

"Instead of traditional recruiting strategies and training models. We stand up new, local, talent pipelines of pre-qualified, pre-trained candidates for employers to fill in-demand front line roles,” said Rya Conrad-Bradshaw, SVP & General Manager, Ready to Hire by Cengage Group. “Our high-volume, data-driven recruitment and training engines draw from local, untapped talent looking for education opportunities that will land them a career in manufacturing — not just another job.”

The Ready to Hire model has had proven success in other industries where employer partners hire 91 percent of referred candidates, and 94 percent are still employed beyond the program’s guaranteed retention period. To benefit the manufacturing industry, Ready to Hire integrates best practices gleaned from addressing talent shortages in healthcare, skilled trades, and IT/cybersecurity with SME’s expansive industry experience, network and training.

To provide opportunities to all qualified candidates who are eager to learn, the program is free to students. Training programs are focused on in-demand roles such as CNC machinist, welding technician, robotics technician, press operator, additive manufacturing and electrical vehicle technician. Individuals can also train to receive SME’s Certified Manufacturing Associate (CMfgA) Certification.

For more information on how Ready to Hire can help, please contact Chad Schron, Senior Director, Tooling U-SME, chad.schron@toolingu.com.‬‬‬

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champions the industry’s potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org .

About Ready to Hire

Ready to Hire helps companies create and grow talent through curated talent pipelines and upskilling products and services. Working directly with employers and a network of academic partners and workforce organizations, Ready to Hire helps employers build local talent pipelines through scalable, technology-enabled services that identify and train new talent through train-to-hire programs, upskill current talent to earn certifications and professional skills with an on-site structured experience, and access local talent. Learn more at readytohire.com.

About Cengage Group

With more than 100 years serving learners, Cengage Group is a global edtech company that enables student choice. No matter how, where, when or why someone wants to learn, our portfolio of education businesses supports all students, from middle school through graduate school and skills education, with quality content and technology. Collectively, our three business units – Cengage Academic, Cengage Work and Cengage Select – help millions of students each year in more than 125 countries achieve their education and career goals and lead choice-filled lives. For more information, visit cengagegroup.com.

