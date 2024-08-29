Global Electroencephalography Devices Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Global Electroencephalography Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON , GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electroencephalography devices market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years. It is anticipated to expand from $1.11 billion in 2023 to $1.20 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. It will grow to $1.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.The electroencephalography devices market growth can be attributed to advancements in EEG technology, including portable and wireless devices, neurofeedback applications, and consumer-grade EEG products.

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders Fuels Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is a significant driver of the electroencephalography devices market. Neurological conditions, including epilepsy, sleep disorders, and brain injuries, are becoming more common due to an aging population, lifestyle changes, and enhanced diagnostic capabilities. EEG devices play a crucial role in diagnosing and monitoring these conditions by recording and analyzing brain electrical activity. According to the World Federation of Neurology, over 40% of the global population is affected by neurological conditions, a figure expected to nearly double by 2050. This rising prevalence underscores the growing need for EEG devices.

Key Players and Market Innovations

Major companies in the electroencephalography devices market, including General Electric Company, Philips Healthcare, and Nihon Kohden Corporation, are focusing on developing innovative products to enhance functionality and user experience. For example, Inspira Health Network introduced the Ceribell rapid-response EEG device in May 2021. This cloud-linked portable recorder is designed for quick diagnosis of non-convulsive seizures in critically ill patients, featuring a headband with embedded electrodes and a cloud portal for remote monitoring.

Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends in the electroencephalography devices market include the integration of advanced signal processing and artificial intelligence, personalized healthcare approaches, and the incorporation of virtual and augmented reality technologies. Additionally, longitudinal monitoring and big data analytics are becoming increasingly important, as is the combination of EEG with other diagnostic modalities.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Portable, Standalone, Wearable

• By Product: 8-Channel Electroencephalography, 21-Channel Electroencephalography, 25

Channel Electroencephalography, 32-Channel Electroencephalography, 40-Channel

Electroencephalography, Multi-Channel Electroencephalography

• By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Retail Sales

• By Application: Trauma and Surgery, Disease Diagnosis, Anesthesia Monitoring, Sleep Monitoring, Other Applications

• By End-Use: Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the electroencephalography devices market in 2023. The region is expected to maintain a leading position due to high healthcare expenditure and advanced medical infrastructure. However, other regions are also showing significant growth potential, with technological advancements and increasing healthcare needs driving market expansion globally.

Electroencephalography Devices Global Market Report 2024from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

TheElectroencephalography Devices Global Market Report 2024byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electroencephalography devices market size, electroencephalography devices market drivers and trends, electroencephalography devices market major players, competitors' revenues, electroencephalography devices marketpositioning, and electroencephalography devices marketgrowth across geographies.The electroencephalography devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

