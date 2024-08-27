Submit Release
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre CFP®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.32 per share.

The dividend is payable September 24, 2024 to shareholders of record September 10, 2024.

About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol PWOD.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
  300 Market Street, Williamsport, PA, 17701
  (570) 322-1111
  (888) 412-5772
  pwod@pwod.com 
  www.pwod.com 

