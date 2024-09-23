Dr. Mayank Agarwal to Begin Patient Care at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute’s New Tomball Facility

Dr. Mayank Agarwal - Cardiologist starting in Tomball, TX Dr. Mayank Agarwal, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Dr. Mayank Agarwal, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular (signing day) Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Dr. Mayank Agarwal, cardiologist, to Begin Patient Care at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute’s New Tomball Facility

TOMBALL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning in October, Dr. Mayank Agarwal will see patients at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute's new facility, 11003 Northpointe Blvd, Suite D, Tomball, TX 77375. This new location will benefit from Dr. Agarwal’s expertise in cardiology, enhancing care for the local community.Dr. Mayank Agarwal graduated magna cum laude from Houston Baptist University in 2014 and earned his medical degree from Texas A&M University Health Science Center in 2018.Dr. Agarwal completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), where he received the Outstanding Overall Intern award, was recognized as the 2nd-year Resident, and earned the Don W. Powell Award for excellence in residency.Specializing in coronary artery disease, sports cardiology, cardiac imaging, heart failure, preventive cardiology, and quality improvement, Dr. Agarwal emphasizes shared decision-making and patient education. His mission is to provide compassionate, value-based care to the community.Modern Heart and Vascular Institute assists with various heart and vascular symptoms and issues such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia , coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and much more. Modern Heart and Vascular specializes in all aspects of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Modern Heart and Vascular focuses on preventive care (avoiding surgeries and medications when possible).For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit Modern Heart & Vascular Institute.

