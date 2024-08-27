Gov. Little to host Riley Gaines for special announcement Wednesday in Boise
Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little will host competitive swimmer and Independent Women’s Voice Ambassador Riley Gaines for a special announcement to further protect women’s sports on Wednesday in Boise.
WHO: Governor Little, state leaders, and women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines
WHAT: Press conference to announce new steps Idaho is taking to defend women’s sports
WHERE: Capitol steps, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise
WHEN: Wednesday, August 28 at 11:30 AM MT
Media is invited to attend and cover the event.
Governor Little was the first Governor in the country to sign a bill protecting Title IX and defending women’s sports. Wednesday’s announcement will further Idaho’s efforts to ensure the rights of female athletes.
