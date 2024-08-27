Steering Tie Road Market Size Expected to Reach USD 33.14 Bn by 2034

The global steering tie rod market size is calculated at USD 18.33 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 33.14 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Key Takeaways:

East Asia is expected to command approximately 38.1% of the steering tie rod market share by 2034.

The South Asia and Pacific regions are poised for significant growth due to increasing vehicle demand and infrastructure development.

In Latin America, economic growth and urbanization are driving notable growth in the steering tie rod market.

China remains a major player in the global automotive industry, bolstered by extensive production capabilities and favorable government policies.

The OEMs segment is projected to experience a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

The outer tie rods segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The number of registered vehicles in the US increased by 3.5% between 2018 and 2022.

There were about 278,870,463 personal and commercial vehicles registered in the US in 2022.

The steering tie rod market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years, especially in regions like South Asia, the Pacific, East Asia, and Latin America. This growth is largely due to the rising demand for vehicles and new advancements in automotive technology. In 2023, the automotive market was valued at about USD 4,070.19 billion and is expected to reach over USD 6,678.28 billion by 2032, with a strong annual growth rate of more than 5.66%.

Top Companies in the Steering Tie Rod Market

Tenneco

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Mando Corporation

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited

NSK Ltd

CTR Corporation

Sankei Industry Co., Ltd.

ACDelco

Mevotech LP

Febi Bilstein

Dorman Products, Inc

Dana Inc

Motorcraft

HARDRACE

MEYLE AG

THK

Rane Group

Skyjacker

Whiteline Performance

Recent Industry Updates

December 2023 ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a prominent German automotive supplier, announced plans to increase its local production of axles and transmissions in Coimbatore, India. This expansion aims to support anticipated growth in the global construction equipment sector. The new facility, along with an existing hub in Germany, is expected to enhance manufacturing capacity and bolster regional production capabilities. In May 2023, ZF Group further demonstrated its commitment to advancing manufacturing technology by investing USD 43.2 million in its Toluca, Central Mexico facility. This investment is set to expand the plant's area by approximately 8,000 square meters and create 150 new jobs over the next two years. The expansion reflects ZF Group's strategy to boost its advanced manufacturing capabilities.

April 2024 Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, headquartered in the United States, announced the launch of a new facility in Mexico. This 8,350 square meter technical center will focus on electric power steering and steering column innovations. It will also house pre-production prototype and product validation capabilities, reinforcing Nexteer's technical and operational support for OEM clients in the region.

April 2024 Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, headquartered in the United States, announced the launch of a new facility in Mexico. This 8,350 square meter technical center will focus on electric power steering and steering column innovations. It will also house pre-production prototype and product validation capabilities, reinforcing Nexteer's technical and operational support for OEM clients in the region. HL Mando and Tianrun Industrial Technology Joint Venture: February 2024 South Korea's HL Mando and China's Tianrun Industrial Technology have embarked on a new joint venture to manufacture parts for commercial vehicles. Tianrun has invested CNY 60 million (approximately USD 8.3 million) for a 60% stake, while HL Mando has invested CNY 40 million for a 40% share. This collaboration will leverage HL Mando's product and production technologies, enhancing the joint venture's manufacturing capabilities and market reach.



Regional Growth Insights for the Steering Tie Rod Market

East Asia

East Asia is expected to lead the steering tie rod market, holding about 38.1% of the market share by 2034. Here’s why:

Urbanization and Population Growth : With rapid urban growth and increasing population density, there's a higher demand for personal transportation. More people moving to cities means a greater need for reliable and efficient transport solutions like steering tie rods.

: With rapid urban growth and increasing population density, there's a higher demand for personal transportation. More people moving to cities means a greater need for reliable and efficient transport solutions like steering tie rods. Government Support : Countries in East Asia, especially China, are supporting the automotive industry with various policies. For example, China is offering a subsidy of about US$1,380 to buyers of electric vehicles to replace their petrol cars. These incentives help drive innovation and investment in the sector.

: Countries in East Asia, especially China, are supporting the automotive industry with various policies. For example, China is offering a subsidy of about US$1,380 to buyers of to replace their petrol cars. These incentives help drive innovation and investment in the sector. Manufacturing Hub: East Asia, led by China and Japan, is a major center for automotive manufacturing. The region’s advanced infrastructure and skilled workforce attract global companies, boosting the production of vehicles and components, including steering tie rods.



South Asia and the Pacific

South Asia and the Pacific are also expected to see strong growth in the steering tie rod market, driven by:

Increased Vehicle Demand : As populations grow and economies improve, more people are buying personal vehicles. For example, a 2018 survey in India found that 38% of people with a monthly income between INR 30,000 to 50,000 preferred personal vehicles for commuting. This growing demand for vehicles raises the need for steering tie rods.

: As populations grow and economies improve, more people are buying personal vehicles. For example, a 2018 survey in India found that 38% of people with a monthly income between INR 30,000 to 50,000 preferred personal vehicles for commuting. This growing demand for vehicles raises the need for steering tie rods. Infrastructure Development: Ongoing improvements in infrastructure, like transportation networks and urban planning, are helping boost the automotive sector and increasing the need for automotive components.

Latin America

Latin America is set for significant growth in the steering tie rod market due to:

Economic Growth and Urbanization : As Latin American countries develop and urbanize, vehicle demand is rising, which in turn increases the need for steering tie rods.

: As Latin American countries develop and urbanize, vehicle demand is rising, which in turn increases the need for steering tie rods. Manufacturing and Export Opportunities: The region is becoming more attractive to automotive manufacturers because of its growing market and strategic location for exports.

Boosting Steering Tie Rod Market Growth with AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to transform the Steering Tie Rod market by driving innovation and efficiency. AI technologies, such as machine learning and data analytics, can enhance the design and manufacturing processes for steering tie rods. AI helps predict wear and potential failures, resulting in more durable and reliable parts.

AI-driven automation improves precision and reduces human errors in production, ensuring high-quality and consistent products. Additionally, AI enables real-time monitoring and diagnostics, allowing for proactive maintenance and minimizing vehicle downtime.

AI also plays a key role in market analysis by identifying trends, consumer preferences, and competitive dynamics. This helps companies make better decisions and adapt their products to meet market demands. Overall, AI integration promises to streamline operations, cut costs, and drive significant growth in the steering tie rod market as the automotive industry evolves.

Understanding the Steering Tie Rod Supply Chain

The supply chain for steering tie rods is complex and involves several stages and players. It starts with raw material suppliers who provide steel or aluminum. These materials are then sent to manufacturers who produce the tie rods using advanced machinery and quality control processes.

Once made, steering tie rods are distributed through wholesalers and distributors. These middlemen manage inventory and ensure that the parts reach automotive manufacturers and repair shops. Distribution methods vary, including direct sales to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) or through aftermarket suppliers.

Effective supply chain management relies on strong logistics and inventory systems to track products from production to delivery. Market trends, like the rise in electric vehicle demand, can affect supply chain strategies, leading to adjustments in production and distribution.

Key Players and Their Roles in the Steering Tie Rod Market

Steering tie rods are essential for steering systems, helping the vehicle’s wheels turn correctly. They consist of two main parts: the inner tie rod, which connects to the steering rack or gearbox, and the outer tie rod, which links to the steering knuckle.

Several companies are crucial to the steering tie rod market. Manufacturers like Delphi Technologies and TRW Automotive focus on producing high-quality tie rods with improved durability and performance. They invest in research and development to keep up with industry standards.

Suppliers such as SKF and NTN provide important components and materials to ensure the tie rods’ reliability. Aftermarket companies like MOOG and Mevotech offer replacement parts and upgrades, helping to maintain vehicle performance and safety with quality alternatives to original equipment parts.

Together, these companies drive innovation, enhance vehicle handling, and support the overall efficiency of the steering tie rod market.

Industry Insights: Advancements and Trends in Steering Tie Rods

Focus on Vehicle Safety

The automotive industry is ramping up research and development to make steering tie rods safer and more durable. Manufacturers are working hard to improve the strength and resistance of these components to better handle the stresses of driving. With a growing global demand for safer trucks and vehicles, there's a push to create tie rods that can endure extreme conditions.

Move to Lighter Materials

A major trend is the use of lighter materials in steering tie rods. This shift is part of the industry's effort to boost fuel efficiency and vehicle performance. Stricter regulations on carbon emissions are also driving this change. Manufacturers are now exploring materials like aluminum alloys, carbon fiber composites, and high-strength steel to reduce vehicle weight while maintaining strength and durability. These materials help make vehicles more environmentally friendly and improve their overall performance.

Growth in Emerging Markets

Emerging economies are becoming important markets for steering tie rods. As car sales rise in these regions, companies are setting up local manufacturing and distribution networks to meet the demand. Investing in these markets helps companies lower production costs and avoid international trade issues. The growing number of vehicles in these areas presents significant opportunities for manufacturers.

Increased Vehicle Ownership

With more people owning cars globally, there's a higher demand for reliable steering components. The increase in vehicle numbers drives both the need for new steering tie rods and for replacement parts. For example, in the US, the number of registered vehicles grew by 3.5% from 2018 to 2022. To keep up with this growing demand, manufacturers are boosting production, improving supply chains, and introducing new technologies. This expanding automotive market offers promising opportunities for manufacturers to meet evolving customer needs.

Global Steering Tie Rod Market: Supplier Tiers

Tier 1 Suppliers: The Big Players

Who They Are : Major companies with revenues over USD 25 million.

: Major companies with revenues over USD 25 million. Market Share : They hold about 36% of the market.

: They hold about 36% of the market. What They Do: These suppliers are key to the industry. They work directly with big car manufacturers and are known for their innovation, wide range of products, and advanced manufacturing capabilities.



Tier 2 Suppliers: Specialized Contributors

Who They Are : Companies with revenues between USD 6 million and USD 27 million.

: Companies with revenues between USD 6 million and USD 27 million. Market Share : They make up around 41% of the market.

: They make up around 41% of the market. What They Do: These suppliers provide specialized parts and components. They often supply to Tier 1 companies and car manufacturers, focusing on specific types of components to keep the supply chain running smoothly.



Tier 3 Suppliers: Niche Providers

Who They Are : Smaller companies with revenues up to USD 4 million.

: Smaller companies with revenues up to USD 4 million. Market Share : They account for about 24% of the market.

: They account for about 24% of the market. What They Do: These suppliers offer unique or specialized parts that bigger suppliers might not. They play a crucial role by adding variety and flexibility to the supply chain, meeting specific needs in the automotive industry.



Overall, each tier of suppliers plays an essential role in the steering tie rod market, contributing to its overall efficiency and diversity.

Global Growth Trends in the Automotive Industry: Insights into Key Markets

China: Driving Growth with Proactive Policies

China is a major force in the global automotive industry, known for its massive production and export capabilities. This success is largely due to supportive government policies aimed at boosting both the domestic and international markets for vehicles.

The Chinese government has introduced various measures to encourage automotive production. These policies not only boost local consumption but also attract significant foreign investment. China’s extensive and efficient supply chain, which includes affordable raw materials and labor, gives its automotive manufacturers a big edge. This leads to lower production costs and more flexible operations.

India: Emerging as a Key Player in Automotive Components

India is quickly becoming a major player in the automotive sector, with rising vehicle production and sales. This growth is also expanding the market for automotive parts, like steering tie rods.

The Indian government has rolled out several initiatives to strengthen domestic manufacturing and infrastructure. For example, in May 2024, a new auto policy was announced to make India a global hub for electric vehicles. This policy offers incentives for global companies to set up manufacturing plants in India.

The “Make in India” initiative and other incentives for electric vehicle manufacturing are creating a supportive environment for auto part manufacturers. These policies are attracting investments and fostering growth in the automotive sector.

India’s large pool of skilled workers, cost-effective manufacturing, and improved logistics are helping it become a major exporter of automotive components, including tie rods, through 2034.

Overall, the automotive industry in India is set for steady growth, thanks to supportive government policies, a skilled workforce, and a growing domestic market.

Automotive Steering Rod Market: Growth Driven by Outer Tie Rods and OEMs

The automotive steering rod market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, mainly due to the increasing need for outer tie rods and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Here’s a look at what’s driving this growth and what to expect through 2034.

Outer Tie Rods: A Vital Part of Steering Systems

Segment: Outer Tie Rods (Position) Projected Growth Rate (2024 to 2034): 6.2%

Outer tie rods are crucial for a vehicle’s steering system. They handle a lot of stress from driving and road conditions, which makes them prone to wear and tear. Since they often need to be replaced more frequently than inner tie rods, which last longer, there will be a steady demand for new outer tie rods. This need for replacements is expected to drive the market growth at a solid rate of 6.2% per year from 2024 to 2034.

OEMs: Driving Force Behind Steering Rod Demand

Segment: OEM (Sales Channel) Projected Growth Rate (2024 to 2034): 6.0%

OEMs are a major factor in the steering rod market's growth. They use high-quality steering rods in new vehicles, which means fewer replacements are needed. Advances in materials, like stronger alloys and composites, are making these parts more durable and longer-lasting. As roads improve worldwide, the demand for strong and reliable steering rods continues to rise, sustaining steady demand from OEMs.

