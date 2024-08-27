IntelliTrans Expands Office Footprint in Conway, Arkansas, to Strengthen Collaboration of Operations Team

New Facility Expands Collaboration Space for Workforce to Improve Customer Support and Services

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans, a leader in global multimodal solutions for optimizing transportation management for bulk and break-bulk industries, announces that the company is expanding its office footprint for its operations team in Conway, Arkansas. This strategic move aims to enhance its capacity to deliver top-tier logistics and supply chain management software and services to its growing shipper customer base.

“We are thrilled to expand our facility in Conway, where the majority of our operations team is housed. Our Conway team is exceptionally dedicated to delivering outstanding support to our clients,” says Chad Raube, president and CEO of IntelliTrans. “The additional space will enable us to enhance our operational capabilities, increase opportunities for collaboration, foster innovation, accommodate continued growth, and support the progress of our talented team.”

The new office space at 301 East Dave Ward Drive, Conway, Arkansas, 72032, is part of a strategic plan for investment that supports IntelliTrans' continued growth and innovation in the transportation industry. With the expansion of its presence in Conway, IntelliTrans is poised to attract top talent contributing to the local economy and creating new job opportunities. The new office will feature state-of-the-art facilities designed to promote collaboration and efficiency. IntelliTrans plans to leverage this expansion to implement advanced technologies and streamlined processes to drive operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

IntelliTrans, which is headquartered in Atlanta, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in multimodal transportation solutions. It offers a comprehensive suite of software and services that support shippers in optimizing their rail, truck, barge, and intermodal transportation operations. The company's innovative approach and commitment to customer success have earned it a trusted position in the industry.

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies business (Nasdaq: ROP), empowers businesses to optimize their supply chains with seamless freight management and shipment execution across all modes of transportation, including rail, truck, ocean, and barge. IntelliTrans’ trusted transportation management solutions enable customers to solve complex business challenges and help achieve a holistic digital strategy by incorporating multimodal solutions backed by extensive industry knowledge. Recognized as a top transportation management provider, IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Conway, AR, and internationally in Sweden and the UK. Unlock hidden efficiencies in your supply chain. Visit our website to see how IntelliTrans can help.

