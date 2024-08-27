World Education Services and the National Skill Development Corporation Partner On Enhancing Digital Verification of Academic Records from India

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Education Services (WES) and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) have partnered to streamline the verification and transfer of digital academic credentials from Indian education institutions and other academic and regulatory boards to WES.



“NSDC and WES are aligned in their mission to empower individuals through education, economic advancement, and social inclusion,” said Esther Benjamin, CEO and Executive Director of WES. “As we mark WES’ 50th anniversary and look to the future, this partnership strengthens our ability to support people and organizations, with India playing a crucial role in advancing global mobility. Together, we will broaden our impact and drive forward opportunities and inclusion.”

The partnership will provide real-time and comprehensive support and coordination with Indian graduates, degree granting institutions, and recipient organizations of credential evaluation reports. By leveraging blockchain technology, NSDC ensures a secure and transparent method of sharing information, significantly enhancing document security and minimizing the risk of fraud. This partnership represents another important milestone for WES as it seeks to support the global mobility of students and immigrants while upholding the trust and authenticity of academic credentials.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and Managing Director of NSDC International, a subsidiary, also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. “At NSDC, we are committed to leveraging innovative technologies to enhance the credibility and efficiency of academic credential mobility. This partnership with World Education Services marks a significant step forward in our mission to facilitate global mobility for Indian students and professionals by streamlining the verification process and ensuring the secure and swift transfer of verified academic records. This collaboration not only eases administrative burdens but also strengthens the foundation of trust and transparency in academic qualifications. We are excited about the transformative potential of this collaboration and look forward to empowering countless individuals to achieve their educational and professional goals worldwide.”

Together, WES and NSDC are dedicated to providing individuals with academic qualification from India with seamless access to international educational and professional opportunities and enabling them to thrive in their academic and professional journeys and beyond.

About WES

World Education Services is a non-profit social enterprise that supports the educational, economic, and social inclusion of immigrants, refugees, and international students. From evaluating academic credentials to shaping policy, designing programs, and providing philanthropic funding, WES partners with a diverse set of organizations, leaders, and networks to uplift individuals and drive systems change.

About NSDC

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is a not-for-profit public limited company set up by the Ministry of Finance in India. NSDC aims to promote skill development by catalyzing the creation of large, quality and for-profit vocational institutions. Further, the organization provides funding to build scalable and profitable vocational training initiatives. NSDC acts as a catalyst in skill development by providing funding to enterprises, companies and organizations that provide skill training.

