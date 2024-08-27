Biosimilar and Biologics Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1,060.7 Billion by 2034 And Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7.6 % | FMI Inc.

The pharmaceutical industry has made significant strides in biosimilars and biologics, offering opportunities for innovation, growth, and enhanced patient access to vital therapies.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest analysis, the biosimilar and biologics market value is estimated to reach USD 520.9 billion in 2024. Global sales of biosimilar and biologics will likely increase at 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period, taking the overall market valuation to a staggering USD 1,060.7 billion by 2034.



The monoclonal antibody segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7%. This can be attributed to the rising popularity of monoclonal antibodies in targeted therapeutic approaches.

Multiple factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the biosimilar and biologics industry during the next ten years. These include:

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and rising need for affordable treatments

Surging demand for biological medicines

Growing popularity of biosimilars due to their advantages like cost-effectiveness

Favorable government support for the biosimilar and biologic industry

Progressive biopharmaceuticals represent a trend in the development of biosimilars and biologics, focusing on advancing therapeutic options through innovation, optimization, and customization



Biologics and biosimilars are gaining wider popularity for treating a wide range of chronic diseases. This is due to their high effectiveness and cost-effective nature.

Chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders are on the rise. This, in turn, is necessitating effective and affordable treatment options, including biologics and biosimilars, thereby driving market growth.

Ongoing advancements in targeted therapies are expected to propel demand for biosimilars and biologics. As the healthcare sector advances toward more personalized and targeted therapies, biosimilars are becoming an essential part of the treatment landscape.

The expansion of autoimmune biosimilars represents a significant growth opportunity within the pharmaceutical industry. Autoimmune diseases, characterized by dysregulated immune responses targeting self-tissues and organs, are on the rise globally across various age groups.

The growing incidence and prevalence of autoimmune diseases are placing a substantial burden on healthcare systems globally. These conditions often result in chronic, debilitating symptoms that impair quality of life and require long-term management. Biosimilars offer a cost-effective alternative where long-term treatment is required.

Key Takeaways from the Biosimilar and Biologics Market Study

The global market for biosimilars and biologics is projected to total US$ 1,060.7 billion by 2034.

by 2034. By drug class, the monoclonal antibody is set to hold a dominant value share of 31.0% in 2024.

in 2024. Based on the source, the bacterial cells segment is estimated to grow at 6.7% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. By application, the oncology segment will likely register a CAGR of 6.2% CAGR , accounting for a revenue share of 25.9% in 2024.

, accounting for a revenue share of in 2024. By distribution channel, the pharmacies segment is anticipated to hold a market share of 37.5% in 2024.

in 2024. North America accounted for a substantial value share of 43.8 % in 2023.

% in 2023. Sales of biosimilars & biologics in China are predicted to rise at 8.8% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. India is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2034.

“Manufacturers with long-standing experience in biologics production possess valuable expertise in process development, optimization, and quality assurance, which can be leveraged to enhance the manufacturing of biologics and biosimilars.” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

What is the Growth Course of the Biosimilars and Biologics Market?

Drivers: Factors increasing the demand for biosimilar and biologics drugs include rising global disease incidences and better access to healthcare for all nations. Furthermore, the drugs differ due to variability in raw material and manufacturing, which is likely to increase the adoption of biosimilar and follow-up biologics.

Restraints: Restraints in the biosimilar and biologics market include constraints in developing and registering biosimilar drugs and the complexity of the manufacturing processes. The drugs are challenging to verify and have to undergo complex regulations. Other restraints in the market include top manufacturers losing patent extensions, cuts in healthcare costs across nations, and forming of incentivized pricing policies by companies. There are also risks in increasing the versions of an identical biosimilar drug.

Competitive Landscape

Leading biosimilar and biologic manufacturers are intensifying their investments in research and development to pioneer innovative solutions, particularly in areas such as oncology. To bolster their market presence and maintain a competitive edge, these companies are adopting strategies such as strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, facility upgrades, and distribution agreements.

Recent Advancements in the Biosimilar and Biologics Market

In January 2024, Gilead Sciences revised its partnership with Arcus Biosciences, complemented by a significant equity investment. Gilead committed US$ 320 billion to Arcus, purchasing common stock at US$ 21 per share. This strategic investment aims to propel growth through deepened collaboration and financial backing for both companies.

In October 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim inaugurated a state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Vienna, Austria, reinforcing its leadership in the European market.

Key Players of Biosimilar and Biologics Market:

Pfizer Inc. Hoffmann-La Roche AG AbbVie Inc. Novartis AG Merck & Co., Inc. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. GSK plc AstraZeneca Eli Lilly & Co. Bayer AG. Gilead Sciences Amgen Inc. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Novo Nordisk A/S Viatris Inc. Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) Sanofi Winthrop Industries S.A Serum Institute of India Biocon Limited Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

Biosimilar and Biologics Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class:

Monoclonal Antibody

Vaccines

Recombinant Insulin

Growth Factors

Immune Modulators

Fusion Protein

Erythoprotein

Therapeutic Enzymes

Interferons

Colony Stimulation Factors

Oligonucleotides

Others Drug

By Source:

Bacterial Cells

Yeast Cells

Plant Cells

Animal Cells

Other Sources



By Application:

Oncology

Autoimmune Disease

Infectious Diseases

Rare Disease

Cardiovascular Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Other Application



By Manufacturing Type:

Contract Manufacturing

In-house Manufacturing

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Specialty Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa



*German Translation:

Laut der neuesten Analyse wird der Marktwert für Biosimilars und Biologika im Jahr 2024 auf 520,9 Milliarden USD geschätzt. Der weltweite Umsatz mit Biosimilars und Biologika wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich um 7,6 % jährlich steigen, sodass der Gesamtmarktwert bis 2034 auf unglaubliche 1.060,7 Milliarden USD ansteigen wird.

Das Segment der monoklonalen Antikörper wird voraussichtlich im gesamten Prognosezeitraum den Weltmarkt dominieren und eine jährliche Wachstumsrate von 5,7 % aufweisen. Dies ist auf die steigende Popularität monoklonaler Antikörper in gezielten Therapieansätzen zurückzuführen.

Es wird erwartet, dass mehrere Faktoren das Wachstum der Biosimilar- und Biologikabranche in den nächsten zehn Jahren vorantreiben werden. Dazu gehören:

• Zunehmende Häufigkeit chronischer Krankheiten und steigender Bedarf an erschwinglichen Behandlungen

• Steigende Nachfrage nach biologischen Arzneimitteln

• Wachsende Popularität von Biosimilars aufgrund ihrer Vorteile wie Kosteneffizienz

• Günstige staatliche Unterstützung für die Biosimilar- und Biologikaindustrie

• Fortschrittliche Biopharmazeutika stellen einen Trend in der Entwicklung von Biosimilars und Biologika dar, der sich auf die Weiterentwicklung therapeutischer Optionen durch Innovation, Optimierung und Anpassung konzentriert

Biologika und Biosimilars erfreuen sich bei der Behandlung einer Vielzahl chronischer Krankheiten zunehmender Beliebtheit. Dies ist auf ihre hohe Wirksamkeit und Kosteneffizienz zurückzuführen.

Chronische Krankheiten wie Diabetes, Krebs und Autoimmunerkrankungen nehmen zu. Dies wiederum erfordert wirksame und erschwingliche Behandlungsoptionen, einschließlich Biologika und Biosimilars, und treibt so das Marktwachstum voran.

Laufende Fortschritte bei zielgerichteten Therapien werden voraussichtlich die Nachfrage nach Biosimilars und Biologika ankurbeln. Da der Gesundheitssektor immer personalisiertere und gezieltere Therapien vorantreibt, werden Biosimilars zu einem wesentlichen Bestandteil der Behandlungslandschaft.

Die Ausweitung der Autoimmun-Biosimilars stellt eine bedeutende Wachstumschance innerhalb der Pharmaindustrie dar. Autoimmunerkrankungen, die durch dysregulierte Immunreaktionen gekennzeichnet sind, die sich gegen körpereigenes Gewebe und Organe richten, nehmen weltweit in verschiedenen Altersgruppen zu.

Die zunehmende Inzidenz und Prävalenz von Autoimmunerkrankungen stellt eine erhebliche Belastung für die Gesundheitssysteme weltweit dar. Diese Erkrankungen führen oft zu chronischen, schwächenden Symptomen, die die Lebensqualität beeinträchtigen und eine langfristige Behandlung erfordern. Biosimilars bieten eine kostengünstige Alternative, wenn eine langfristige Behandlung erforderlich ist.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie zu Biosimilars und Biologika

• Der globale Markt für Biosimilars und Biologika wird bis 2034 voraussichtlich ein Volumen von 1.060,7 Milliarden US-Dollar erreichen.

• Nach Arzneimittelklasse wird der monoklonale Antikörper im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich einen dominanten Wertanteil von 31,0 % halten.

• Der Quelle zufolge wird das Segment Bakterienzellen bis 2034 voraussichtlich um 6,7 % CAGR wachsen.

• Nach Anwendung wird das Segment Onkologie voraussichtlich eine CAGR von 6,2 % CAGR verzeichnen und im Jahr 2024 einen Umsatzanteil von 25,9 % ausmachen.

• Nach Vertriebskanal wird das Segment Apotheken im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich einen Marktanteil von 37,5 % halten.

• Nordamerika hatte im Jahr 2023 einen beträchtlichen Wertanteil von 43,8 %.

• Der Umsatz mit Biosimilars und Biologika in China wird voraussichtlich um 8,8 % steigen CAGR bis 2034.

• Indien wird voraussichtlich von 2024 bis 2034 eine CAGR von 8,5 % aufweisen.

„Hersteller mit langjähriger Erfahrung in der Produktion von Biologika verfügen über wertvolles Know-how in Prozessentwicklung, Optimierung und Qualitätssicherung, das zur Verbesserung der Herstellung von Biologika und Biosimilars genutzt werden kann“, sagt Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Wie sieht der Wachstumskurs des Marktes für Biosimilars und Biologika aus?

Treiber: Zu den Faktoren, die die Nachfrage nach Biosimilars und Biologika steigern, gehören die weltweit steigende Zahl an Krankheiten und ein besserer Zugang zur Gesundheitsversorgung für alle Länder. Darüber hinaus unterscheiden sich die Medikamente aufgrund der Variabilität bei Rohstoffen und Herstellung, was wahrscheinlich die Einführung von Biosimilars und Folgebiologika erhöhen wird.

Einschränkungen: Zu den Einschränkungen auf dem Markt für Biosimilars und Biologika gehören Einschränkungen bei der Entwicklung und Registrierung von Biosimilars und die Komplexität der Herstellungsprozesse. Die Arzneimittel sind schwer zu verifizieren und unterliegen komplexen Regulierungen. Weitere Marktbeschränkungen sind der Verlust von Patentverlängerungen bei führenden Herstellern, Kürzungen der Gesundheitskosten in vielen Ländern und die Entwicklung von Anreizpreispolitiken durch Unternehmen. Es gibt auch Risiken bei der Erhöhung der Anzahl identischer Versionen eines Biosimilar-Arzneimittels.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Führende Hersteller von Biosimilars und Biologika intensivieren ihre Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung, um innovative Lösungen zu entwickeln, insbesondere in Bereichen wie der Onkologie. Um ihre Marktpräsenz zu stärken und einen Wettbewerbsvorteil zu erhalten, verfolgen diese Unternehmen Strategien wie strategische Partnerschaften, Fusionen, Übernahmen, Anlagenmodernisierungen und Vertriebsvereinbarungen.

Jüngste Fortschritte auf dem Markt für Biosimilars und Biologika

Im Januar 2024 überarbeitete Gilead Sciences seine Partnerschaft mit Arcus Biosciences, ergänzt durch eine bedeutende Kapitalbeteiligung. Gilead verpflichtete sich, 320 Milliarden US-Dollar an Arcus zu zahlen und Stammaktien zu 21 US-Dollar pro Aktie zu erwerben. Diese strategische Investition zielt darauf ab, das Wachstum durch eine vertiefte Zusammenarbeit und finanzielle Unterstützung für beide Unternehmen voranzutreiben.

Im Oktober 2021 eröffnete Boehringer Ingelheim eine hochmoderne biopharmazeutische Produktionsanlage in Wien, Österreich, und stärkte damit seine Führungsposition auf dem europäischen Markt.

Wichtige Akteure auf dem Markt für Biosimilars und Biologika:

1. Pfizer Inc.

2. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

3. AbbVie Inc.

4. Novartis AG

5. Merck & Co., Inc.

6. Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

7. GSK plc

8. AstraZeneca

9. Eli Lilly & Co.

10. Bayer AG.

11. Gilead Sciences

12. Amgen Inc.

13. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

14. Novo Nordisk A/S

15. Viatris Inc.

16. Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

17. Sanofi Winthrop Industries S.A

18. Serum Institute of India

19. Biocon Limited

20. Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

Marktsegmentierung für Biosimilars und Biologika:

Nach Arzneimittelklasse:

• Monoklonaler Antikörper

• Impfstoffe

• Rekombinantes Insulin

• Wachstumsfaktoren

• Immunmodulatoren

• Fusionsprotein

• Erythoprotein

• Therapeutische Enzyme

• Interferone

• Koloniestimulierende Faktoren

• Oligonukleotide

• Andere Arzneimittel

Nach Quelle:

• Bakterienzellen

• Hefezellen

• Pflanzenzellen

• Tierzellen

• Andere Quellen

Nach Anwendung:

• Onkologie

• Autoimmunerkrankungen

• Infektionskrankheiten

• Seltene Krankheiten

• Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen

• Hämatologische Erkrankungen

• Andere Anwendung

Nach Herstellungsart:

• Auftragsherstellung

• Eigenherstellung

Nach Vertriebskanal:

• Krankenhausapotheken

• Einzelhandelsapotheken

• Spezialapotheken

• Versandapotheken

Nach Region:

• Nordamerika

• Lateinamerika

• Ostasien

• Südasien und Pazifik

• Westeuropa

• Osteuropa

• Naher Osten und Afrika

Author



Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

